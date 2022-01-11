87%of this Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) insider's holdings were sold in the last year

Viewing insider transactions for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.'s (NYSE:PBH ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net sellers. This means that a larger number of shares were sold by insiders in relation to shares purchased.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Prestige Consumer Healthcare

The Senior Vice President of Quality & Regulatory Affairs, Mary Fritz, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$426k worth of shares at a price of US$42.80 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$60.54. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was 87% of Mary Fritz's stake. Mary Fritz was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:PBH Insider Trading Volume January 11th 2022

I will like Prestige Consumer Healthcare better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Prestige Consumer Healthcare insiders own about US$15m worth of shares. That equates to 0.5% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Prestige Consumer Healthcare Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Prestige Consumer Healthcare insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. Our analysis of Prestige Consumer Healthcare insider transactions leaves us cautious. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

But note: Prestige Consumer Healthcare may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

