85% Of LGBTQ+ Americans Experience Financial Anxiety: Survey

Pride Month is a time for celebration, education and reflection on the strides made toward equality by the LGBTQ+ community and its allies. But it’s also a time to address hurdles that still exist—some of which are financial.

A survey administered by the Center for LGBTQ+ Economic Advancement and Research (CLEAR) found that more than one in 10 of those in the LGBTQ+ community have experienced discrimination in banking or financial services. The survey also revealed that nearly a quarter of LGBTQ+ adults are unbanked, meaning they don’t have a checking or savings account. That’s almost four times the national rate of 6%, according to the Federal Reserve. This may partly be due to the lack of financial products catering to the LGBTQ+ community.

Forbes Advisor conducted a survey to uncover how LGBTQ+ individuals feel about the state of their finances, what their spending habits look like and what financial challenges they currently face. Here’s what we found.

Key Takeaways

Nearly one-third (31%) of LGBTQ+ individuals said they experience anxiety about their finances weekly, compared to 26% of heterosexual individuals.

While 42% of LGBTQ+ respondents said their bank’s policies and values do not represent their own values and financial needs, only 15% of heterosexual respondents reported the same.

More heterosexual individuals (23%) reported having an “excellent” financial situation compared to their LGBTQ+ counterparts (15%).

A whopping 60% of those in the LGBTQ+ community said they felt their financial standing was in line with their age group, while only 41% of heterosexuals felt the same.

Both those who identify as LGBTQ+ (42%) and heterosexual (41%) prioritized saving for retirement. People who identify as LGBTQ+ were more likely to prioritize saving for a home, car or family planning, while heterosexual adults prioritized paying off debt and investing.

When asked whether their spending aligns with their financial priorities, 35% of LGBTQ+ participants and 29% of heterosexual participants answered “no.”

The Majority of LGBTQ+ Individuals Say Their Financial Situation Is Good—but Few Say It’s Excellent

When asked to describe their current financial situation, 40% of LGBTQ+ survey participants said their financial situation was good. Heterosexual individuals responded similarly, with 38% reporting a good financial situation.

When it comes to respondents who said their financial situations were excellent, however, the two groups diverged. More heterosexuals (23%) than members of the LGTBQ+ community (15%) described their financial situation as excellent.

Finally, LGBTQ+ members were more likely to view their financial situation in a less favorable light, with 43% reporting fair or poor financial situations compared to 37% of heterosexual participants.

In general, the two communities don’t differ dramatically when it comes to the way they perceive their financial situations. But the stark difference in the number of heterosexual versus LGBTQ+ individuals who described their financial situation as excellent may suggest that LGBTQ+ adults still face barriers to achieving the highest levels of financial confidence.

Most Say Their Spending Habits Align With Their Financial Priorities

The majority of survey participants appear to be spending in accordance with their priorities. More than two-thirds (71%) of heterosexual individuals said their spending habits align with their financial priorities, and 65% of LGBTQ+ individuals said the same.

When asked to select up to three top financial priorities, participants in both groups were focused on saving for retirement, earning more money and creating an emergency fund. Saving for retirement was the most common choice for both LGBTQ+ (41%) and heterosexual (42%) respondents.

But the two groups also had some differing financial priorities. For example, heterosexual respondents were far more likely to prioritize paying off debt (35%) and investing (16%) compared to LGBTQ+ respondents (16% and 7%, respectively).

On the other hand, LGBTQ+ respondents were more likely than heterosexual respondents to prioritize buying a home (29% versus 18%), buying a car (27% versus 13%) and saving for family planning (23% versus 11%). But bear in mind that home ownership among the broader LGBTQ+ community is still lower than it is among heterosexuals.

This suggests that while both groups are focused on building a strong financial foundation, specific adulthood milestones like buying a house and starting a family are a bigger financial priority within the LGBTQ+ community.

Despite Good Financial Situations and Spending Habits, Financial Anxiety Persists

Despite a generally positive outlook on their financial situations, 85% of LGBTQ+ adults and 79% of heterosexual adults experience financial anxiety.

In terms of frequency, about one in five respondents across both groups experienced daily financial anxiety. However, 31% of LGBTQ+ adults said they experience anxiety about their finances weekly compared to 26% of heterosexual individuals. LGBTQ+ members were also more likely to experience financial anxiety on a monthly basis (29% versus 25%).

With a greater percentage of LGBTQ+ individuals experiencing financial anxiety, factors such as discrimination and a lack of access to appropriate resources may be causing more financial distress among the LGBTQ+ community.

When asked what aspects of their finances cause the most anxiety, “paying for everyday expenses” was the top culprit for both groups. Low income was also a common source of anxiety for heterosexual respondents (20%) while less common for LGBTQ+ respondents (9%).

For LGBTQ+ individuals, unpaid bills were the second most common money worry—16% of them selected this compared to 11% of heterosexual respondents.

While at first glance, these two sources of anxiety seem like different sides of the same coin, it’s possible there are other factors at play making it harder for LGBTQ+ individuals to stay on top of their bills.

Some Said Their Spending Habits Don’t Align With Their Financial Priorities—Here’s Where Their Money Goes

More than one-third (35%) of LGBTQ+ individuals said their spending did not align with their financial priorities. Meanwhile, 29% of heterosexual individuals said the same.

Survey participants who said their spending habits don’t align with their financial priorities were asked to select the top three areas where they were spending the most money each month. The answers varied dramatically between the two groups.

About 37% of heterosexual respondents cite mortgage or rent payments as one of their biggest expenses, while only 9% of LGBTQ+ respondents reported the same. Nearly one-quarter (24%) of heterosexual respondents reported spending the most on paying off debt, compared to only 3% of LGBTQ+ respondents. And 23% of heterosexual respondents selected clothing as a top expense, compared to 10% of LGBTQ+ respondents.

In contrast, LGBTQ+ respondents were most likely to dedicate their spending to hobbies (13%), health and fitness (11%) and dining out (11%).

These responses suggest disparities in behavior, privilege and/or priorities between the two groups but don’t explain the full picture. While LGBTQ+ individuals are less likely to spend big on housing, it’s unclear whether this is because they have more money or are more likely to live in low-cost areas and shared housing. The fact that only 3% of LGBTQ+ respondents reported spending the most on paying off debt could mean they don’t have much debt to pay off—but it could also mean they don’t prioritize paying off debt or can’t meet minimum payments.

Many Feel Their Financial Standing Is in Line With or Ahead of Their Age Group—Could Good Financial Habits Be the Cause?

An overwhelming 60% of LGBTQ+ individuals said their financial standing is in line with their age group, in contrast to only 41% of heterosexual respondents.

On the other hand, 32% of heterosexual individuals said they felt they were ahead of their age group when it comes to finances, compared to just 23% of LGBTQ+ individuals.



Good financial habits may play a role. When asked to select all of the financial habits they regularly adhere to, the groups differed in their answers. While 56% of LGBTQ+ respondents were more likely to spend below their means, only 47% of heterosexual adults said the same.

On the other hand, heterosexual respondents were more likely to track spending (58%) when compared to LGBTQ+ respondents (43%). And numbers are lower for both groups when it comes to investing regularly, although heterosexual respondents (28%) were more likely to invest regularly than their LGBTQ+ counterparts (18%).

A Significant Portion of the LGBTQ+ Community Still Struggles To Find a Bank That Fits Their Values

Sadly, 42% of LGBTQ+ individuals said they do not feel their banks’ policies and values align with their own. Perhaps unsurprisingly, this isn’t as big of a concern for heterosexual individuals, of which only 15% agreed.

Clearly, there’s a need for more financial institutions that serve the unique needs of the LGBTQ+ community. This can mean allowing customers to select the name and gender they identify with when opening an account, offering insurance policies and joint accounts that serve customers regardless of marital status, and investing in LGBTQ+ organizations and businesses.

Thankfully, not everyone struggles to find a bank that fits their values. A larger part of both groups (53% of heterosexual respondents and 44% of LGBTQ+ respondents) said they feel their bank’s policies and values align with their own.

Daylight, the Only LGBTQ+ Bank in the U.S., Is No Longer an Option

Perhaps many LGBTQ+ individuals have a hard time finding a bank that fits their values because few such institutions exist. In fact, Daylight, the country’s only banking platform built specifically for the LGBTQ+ community, is shutting down on June 30, 2023.

After three years of attempting to serve the queer community, the fintech company’s founder, Rob Curtis, announced on May 22 that Daylight couldn’t continue delivering its services in a sustainable way. Big banks, Curtis said, are better suited to provide these services at scale.

It’s also worth noting that Daylight’s closure arrives on the heels of a lawsuit against Curtis, with former employees citing a psychologically unsafe workplace as part of the problem.

Until bigger banks and fintech companies begin recognizing and addressing the financial needs of the LGBTQ+ community, LGBTQ+ individuals may continue to face challenges when it comes to finding banking products and services that align with their values.

Long-Term Savings Tips

Considering LGBTQ+ individuals are more likely than heterosexuals to prioritize buying a home and saving for family planning, developing a long-term savings strategy that includes investing can make an enormous difference.

Knowing how to save and invest is crucial when it comes to financial planning for LGBTQ+ individuals and couples. Try the following strategies to jump-start your savings:

Understand what you’re saving for. Together with your partner, if you have one, identify your savings goals. For example, maybe you want to save for a house, family planning services, semi-annual vacations or retirement.

Estimate each goal’s unique timeline. Some of these goals, like vacations, may have flexible timelines, but others require spending within a specific time frame. Identify these timelines to get an idea of how much time you have to save for each time-bound goal.

Decide the best place to save for each goal, depending on its timeline and how accessible you need your money to be. Different types of savings and investment accounts work better in different situations, so it’s important to choose wisely. Consider certificates of deposit (CDs) , money market accounts (MMAs) and high-yield savings accounts for short- and medium-term goals. Look into various investment accounts for long-term goals, like retirement.

Shop around for the best accounts that fit your needs, align with your values and offer the best rates. You don’t have to hold all your accounts with the same institution—sometimes, it’s not even possible. But you may decide to do so for simplicity’s sake. Regardless of where you open accounts, make sure you earn decent interest on your savings, are satisfied with your customer experience and don’t have to pay exorbitant fees.

Set up automatic transfers from your checking account into your various savings accounts. If you haven’t done so already, set up automatic contributions to your workplace retirement account or other savings funds. Eliminating the need to manually build your savings and investments ensures your accounts will grow without manual transfers.

Tips for Dealing With Financial Anxiety

While financial anxiety persists across the board, our survey shows it’s more prevalent in the LGBTQ+ community.

If you’re struggling to cope with financial anxiety, the following tips can help:

Work with financial institutions—and people—that meet your needs and share your values. While there’s a clear need for more, several banks and credit unions including— U.S. Bank and Wells Fargo —offer resources specifically for customers in the LGBTQ+ community. If you need further financial support, seek out an LGBTQ+-friendly financial advisor.

Lean on helpful resources. You don’t have to deal with financial anxiety alone. When you’re feeling overwhelmed or just plain stuck, financial advice and resources tailored to the LGBTQ+ community may help. Knowing there are other people in similar situations can go a long way toward calming your financial anxiety.

Talk about finances with your partner, if you have one. Two minds are better than one, and financial goals seem much more attainable when you have someone else on your team. Planning for marriage , a family or retirement could be a huge part of your financial plans, so it’s essential to discuss these shared expectations and goals .

Build an emergency fund . Usually, financial anxiety can be relieved by knowing there’s a sizable cash cushion in the bank. Experts recommend saving three to six months’ worth of living expenses, but you can start smaller. Save an initial $500 or $1,000, then celebrate that milestone and continue to work toward fully funding your emergency savings.

Use a budget. If you’re not tracking your spending and you’re struggling to stay on top of bills, a budget can help. Several budgeting apps now let you link all of your financial accounts for easy management. Budgeting can involve a learning curve, but once sticking to it becomes a habit, you’re likely to feel more at ease.

Methodology

This online survey of 750 LGBTQ+ adults (i.e., bisexual, homosexual, other sexuality and queer) and 750 straight adults (i.e., heterosexual) was commissioned by Forbes Advisor and conducted by market research company OnePoll, in accordance with the Market Research Society’s code of conduct. Data was collected from May 8 to May 12, 2023. The margin of error is +/- 2.5 points with 95% confidence. This survey was overseen by the OnePoll research team, which is a member of the MRS and has a corporate membership with the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR).

