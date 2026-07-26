An $85 Billion Chinese DRAM Rival Starts Trading Monday. Here's What It Means for Micron.

Key Points

ChangXin Memory Technologies raised about $8.5 billion in a Shanghai IPO valuing it at roughly $85 billion, with trading set to begin Monday.

CXMT's share of the global DRAM market jumped to 7.6% in the first quarter, up from 4.7% the quarter before.

Micron's fiscal fourth-quarter forecast points to revenue near $50 billion with a gross margin of about 86%.

10 stocks we like better than Micron Technology ›

On Monday, the global DRAM industry gets a fourth publicly traded heavyweight. ChangXin Memory Technologies, the Chinese DRAM maker known as CXMT, begins trading on Shanghai's Star Market after an initial public offering (IPO) that raised about $8.5 billion and valued the company at roughly $85 billion. It is the largest listing ever by a Chinese semiconductor company on a mainland exchange.

For shareholders of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), the world's third-largest DRAM producer, the debut lands at a sensitive moment. Memory stocks have swung hard this month between fears that the AI (artificial intelligence) memory boom is peaking and evidence that it isn't. Micron itself fell about 7% on Friday. Now the industry's fastest-growing challenger is about to have a public currency and a war chest.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Here's what CXMT's arrival actually changes for Micron -- and what it doesn't.

The challenger is moving faster than expected

CXMT is no longer a fringe player. The company's share of the global DRAM market reached 7.6% in the first quarter of 2026, up from 4.7% just one quarter earlier, according to Omdia figures reported by the Seoul Economic Daily. That leap came as CXMT absorbed demand the three incumbents couldn't supply during the AI-driven memory shortage. Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron held roughly 39%, 29%, and 22% of the market, respectively, in the same period.

However, the composition of CXMT's business matters as much as its growth. More than 98% of the company's revenue last year came from conventional DRAM, the commodity chips that go into servers and phones. It has effectively no presence in high-bandwidth memory (HBM), the premium product stacked next to AI accelerators, where the three incumbents retain a technological edge measured in years.

That distinction is the whole story for Micron investors. The memory boom's richest profits are concentrated exactly where CXMT isn't.

Micron's boom doesn't run through CXMT's market -- yet

Micron's most recent quarter shows what the high end of this cycle looks like. Revenue for the fiscal third quarter of 2026 (the period ended May 28, 2026) reached $41.5 billion, more than quadrupling year over year from $9.3 billion. Net income was $28.2 billion. Operating cash flow hit $25.4 billion, up from $11.9 billion just one quarter earlier. And for the fiscal fourth quarter, management's forecast points to revenue of $50 billion, give or take $1 billion, with a gross margin of about 86%.

Numbers like those come from selling advanced memory into a shortage, at prices commodity producers can't touch. CXMT's IPO likely doesn't change that math for this quarter, or for next year.

What it changes is the supply picture further out. CXMT is earmarking its proceeds for production line upgrades and next-generation DRAM development. And the roughly $8.5 billion raised, which could approach $10 billion if the overallotment is exercised, is nearly double what the company had originally planned to invest.

Memory prices move on supply, and supply is exactly what CXMT is now funded to add. Memory booms have typically ended the same way: capacity built during the good years arriving all at once. Monday's listing doesn't guarantee a repeat. But it funds one.

Micron's own history shows how violent those turns can be. The company posted a $5.8 billion net loss as recently as fiscal 2023, when the last downturn crushed memory prices -- and now it earns nearly five times that in a single quarter. The same operating leverage cuts in both directions, and memory investors have seen both sides of it inside three years.

So what's the right way for Micron shareholders to handle Monday's debut? Calmly, I'd argue. At about $920 per share, Micron trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of about 21, a multiple that already treats the current earnings explosion as temporary. The market, of course, has never believed this boom would last forever, CXMT or no CXMT.

Should you buy stock in Micron Technology right now?

Before you buy stock in Micron Technology, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Micron Technology wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $377,990!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,269,518!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 896% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 206% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 26, 2026.

Daniel Sparks and his clients do not have positions in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Micron Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.