85% of Advisors Would Switch BDs for the Right Opportunity

Wealth managers rely heavily on platforms such as broker/dealers and custodians, with many considering switching due to operational needs or better financial arrangements. Additionally in a new study, a staggering 85% are willing to change for the right opportunity, but most don’t actively plan to make changes by 2025 or 2026, as inertia and the demands of their practices often hold them back.







Successful managers are more likely to switch platforms, driven by the need for enhanced operational support and favorable terms. Factors like financial arrangements, operational quality, and business development support are key in deciding platform affiliation.







Strategic relationships, particularly with centers of influence, are also critical for sourcing ideal clients. Wealth managers must critically assess platforms’ offerings and strategic positioning to ensure they meet their needs.

Finsum: It’s really critical that the broker dealer is offering as many business development opportunities so advisors can succeed.

broker dealer

advisors

changing BDs

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.