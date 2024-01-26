84% Of Stocks Remain Below Their 2021 Peaks

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The concept of a “new bull market” brings with it an aura of renewed optimism for investors. When we hear the phrase “stocks make new highs,” it’s often a signal that consumer confidence is returning, businesses are growing, and the economy is on an upswing. However, to fully understand the implications of such a market trend, we need to go beyond what’s to the right of the equal sign. We have to look left.

I’ve continuously made the argument that you can only know if you were in a real bull market AFTER you’ve taken out the prior high. Otherwise, if you’re still in the drawdown, you don’t know with certainty if it’s a bull market or a bear market rally.

The definition of a bear market rally is the failure to make new highs resetting a drawdown prior to making new lows.



The definition of a bull market rally is the success of making new highs resetting a drawdown after making new lows.



Both are only known with hindsight.

— Michael A. Gayed, CFA (@leadlagreport) January 26, 2024

The S&P 500 is at new highs. So too is the Nasdaq. By my own definition, those indices are in a bull market. But when we dig deeper, we see that the majority of stocks are trading below their 2021 highs.

"New bull market."



"Stocks make new highs."



The Russell 3000 is a cap-weighted stock market index that is a proxy for the entire U.S. stock market.



84% of stocks are trading at least 5% BELOW their respective 2021 peaks.



You are being fooled by idiosyncratic risk.



👇🧵 pic.twitter.com/gtpjy9LN17

— Michael A. Gayed, CFA (@leadlagreport) January 26, 2024

Are We in a Bull or Bear Market?

The Russell 3000 is often touted as a comprehensive barometer for the U.S. stock market, encompassing a wide spectrum of companies with varying market capitalizations. Given that it is cap-weighted, the index gives more influence to larger companies, which can sometimes mask the underlying movements of smaller stocks.

And that’s the point. Yes, we could be in a bull market, but most stocks are actually still in a deep drawdown.

1/ These are facts. pic.twitter.com/LwYmLy1dwO

— Michael A. Gayed, CFA (@leadlagreport) January 26, 2024

Perhaps this is a good thing. This could be the buy list. I don’t disagree at all — it’s why I keep saying small-cap stocks hold the key. This isn’t a matter of semantics to me. Secular bull markets don’t act like this at the start of a new trend. They act like this toward the end. Secular bull markets don’t start at Federal Reserve pivots. Secular bear markets do. We are in what I believe is a “concentration” bubble driven by an AI narrative that is NOT permeating across all stocks.

Whether it’s a bull or bear market is irrelevant from a trader’s perspective. To me this is about perspective and risk management more than anything else. An AI narrative that only sends a small sub-section of “the stock market” to new all-time highs isn’t a real narrative. It’s a moment in time. It’s a bubble. And it either ends with broadening of breadth where all these laggards run like hell (bullish), or large-cap stocks come crashing down (bearish).

On the date of publication, Michael Gayed did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

The Lead-Lag Report is provided by Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC. All opinions and views mentioned in this report constitute our judgments as of the date of writing and are subject to change at any time. Information within this material is not intended to be used as a primary basis for investment decisions and should also not be construed as advice meeting the particular investment needs of any individual investor. Trading signals produced by the Lead-Lag Report are independent of other services provided by Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC or its affiliates, and positioning of accounts under their management may differ. Please remember that investing involves risk, including loss of principal, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC, its members, officers, directors and employees expressly disclaim all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing. Michael A. Gayed is the Publisher of The Lead-Lag Report, and Portfolio Manager at Tidal Financial Group, an investment management company specializing in ETF-focused research, investment strategies and services designed for financial advisors, RIAs, family offices and investment managers. InvestorPlace readers that are new subscribers to the The Lead-Lag Report can receive a 30% discount.

