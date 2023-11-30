800,000 Student Loan Borrowers Get Forgiveness Emails From Biden Administration

About 813,000 student loan borrowers are receiving emails from the Biden Administration announcing the forgiveness of their student loan debt and inviting them to share their experiences.

The loan forgiveness, originally announced in August, affects borrowers who weren’t credited for payments that would have made them eligible for student loan forgiveness under income-driven repayment, or IDR, plans.

Students whose loans were improperly placed into forbearance against Department of Education rules were also targeted by this initiative.

The email, which is billed as “A Message from President Biden” reads, in part, “For too long, the student loan program failed to live up to its commitments—and millions like you never got the relief you were owed because of errors and administrative failures.”

It also asks borrowers to share their stories of what loan relief means to them.

The Biden Administration says it has already eliminated over $127 billion in student loan debt for almost 3.6 million qualifying American borrowers, and more than 5 million borrowers have enrolled in the Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) plan, with 2.9 million having no minimum monthly payment.

The administration’s original plan to wipe out $400 billion in student debt was rejected in June by the Supreme Court.

How Does This Student Loan Forgiveness Plan Work?

The Department of Education will provide student loan forgiveness via a one-time IDR account adjustment. It affects IDR plan participants who are in the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program and those with Direct Loans or Federal Family Education Loans, including Parent PLUS loans, held by the Education Department.

With the IDR one-time account adjustment, time that counts toward forgiveness includes any:

Month in which a borrower was in a repayment status, regardless of whether payments were partial or late, the type of loan or the repayment plan

Period in which a borrower spent at least 12 consecutive months in forbearance

Month in forbearance for borrowers who spent at least 36 cumulative months in forbearance

Month spent in deferment (except for in-school deferment) prior to 2013

Month spent in economic hardship or military deferments on or after January 1, 2013

Any borrowers who’ve accumulated repayment time of 20 to 25 years or more are automatically eligible for forgiveness. Some borrowers may need to consolidate their debt before December 31, 2023 to receive forgiveness.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.