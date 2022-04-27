80% of Large Investors Predict Bright Future for Crypto, New Research Shows

Bitstamp, a global cryptocurrency exchange, has published a first glimpse of results from its 2022 Global Crypto Pulse Survey. The research was conducted across 23 global markets and sampled more than 23,000 everyday investors as well as 5,500 institutional investors to get a broad cross section of data and insights into virtual currencies.

Some of the findings are available now on the Bitstamp website, where anyone can also sign up to receive the complete report once published.

Key findings of the global crypto investment survey

According to the website, the full report seeks to uncover why retail and institutional market participants are investing in crypto assets such as Bitcoin, what is holding them back from investing in digital assets, and how both groups of investors are working together, all while gauging the global level of trust in the cryptocurrency space overall. Highlights of the research include:

Eighty percent of the larger investor group believe that, within a decade, investments in crypto will surpass traditional investment options, and 75% of everyday investors agreed with that timeline.

About 54% of retail investors say they would use crypto for online purchases.

Broken down by investor class, 67% of retail respondents said crypto is a trustworthy investment, and 70% of institutional investors surveyed agreed.

Among large investors, more than two thirds actively recommend crypto in investment strategies.

More than half (54%) of institutional investors have a third of their portfolio in crypto assets.

More than 3 in 5 survey respondents have a high level of trust in the crypto asset class.

While an exact issuance date for the final comprehensive report was not provided, this early snapshot bodes well for a bullish future for the cryptocurrency sector in general, and its broad acceptance among the largest and smallest investor groups.

Tor Constantino owns Bitcoin.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.