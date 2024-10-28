80 Mile PLC Director Increases Stake Amid Expansion

Bluejay Mining (GB:80M) has released an update.

80 Mile PLC, a mining company listed on AIM, FSE, and the U.S. Pink Market, announced that Director Roderick McIllree has increased his stake by purchasing 8 million shares. This move comes as the company focuses on advancing its critical metal projects in Greenland and Finland, including a promising joint venture with KoBold Metals in Greenland. With recent acquisitions in the energy sector and significant projects like the Dundas Ilmenite Project, 80 Mile is strategically expanding its portfolio to enhance its market position.

