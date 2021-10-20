8.6%of this Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) insider's holdings were sold in the last year

Viewing insider transactions for Kellogg Company's (NYSE:K ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net sellers. This means that a larger number of shares were sold by insiders in relation to shares purchased.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Kellogg

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Senior VP & President of Kellogg North America, Christopher Hood, for US$201k worth of shares, at about US$67.15 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$61.50. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Christopher Hood.

Christopher Hood divested 4.70k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$66.23. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:K Insider Trading Volume October 20th 2021

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Kellogg insiders own 1.2% of the company, worth about US$247m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Kellogg Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Kellogg insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of Kellogg insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Kellogg and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

