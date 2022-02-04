8.5%of this Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) insider's holdings were sold in the last year

Insiders were net sellers of Columbus McKinnon Corporation's (NASDAQ:CMCO ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders sold more stock than they bought.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Columbus McKinnon

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Senior VP of Corporate Development, Alan Korman, sold US$79k worth of shares at a price of US$51.44 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$43.62. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. Alan Korman was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:CMCO Insider Trading Volume February 4th 2022

Columbus McKinnon Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Columbus McKinnon. Specifically, Senior VP of Corporate Development Alan Korman ditched US$79k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Does Columbus McKinnon Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Columbus McKinnon insiders own 1.7% of the company, worth about US$21m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Columbus McKinnon Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But it is good to see that Columbus McKinnon is growing earnings. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Be aware that Columbus McKinnon is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

