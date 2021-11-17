8.4%of this The InterGroup Corporation (NASDAQ:INTG) insider's holdings were sold in the last year

Insiders were net sellers of The InterGroup Corporation's (NASDAQ:INTG ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders sold more stock than they bought.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

InterGroup Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director, John Love, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$72k worth of shares at a price of US$45.29 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$46.89). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 8.4% of John Love's holding. John Love was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqCM:INTG Insider Trading Volume November 17th 2021

Insiders at InterGroup Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of InterGroup shares. In total, Independent Director John Love dumped US$72k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Does InterGroup Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. InterGroup insiders own 67% of the company, currently worth about US$70m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About InterGroup Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought InterGroup stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But it is good to see that InterGroup is growing earnings. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing InterGroup. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs (2 shouldn't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in InterGroup.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

