8.1%of this Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) insider's holdings were sold in the last year

Insiders were net sellers of Medpace Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MEDP ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders sold more stock than they bought.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Medpace Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Executive Vice President of Operations, Susan Burwig, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.0m worth of shares at a price of US$167 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$205). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 8.1% of Susan Burwig's stake. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Susan Burwig.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:MEDP Insider Trading Volume December 11th 2021

Insider Ownership of Medpace Holdings

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Medpace Holdings insiders own 18% of the company, worth about US$1.3b. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Medpace Holdings Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Medpace Holdings shares in the last quarter. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of Medpace Holdings insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Medpace Holdings, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

