8 Ways You Can Benefit From a Financial Planner On Any Salary

Managing your finances on your own can be overwhelming, especially when you suffer from indecision or a modest salary. Regardless of your income or your financial situation, working with an experienced professional to create a strategic, customized financial plan can help you take action — and eventually heave a deep sigh of relief.

They’re not cheap, though. According to SmartAsset, it will cost you $120 to $300 an hour, depending on the advisor and the complexity of your current finances and concerns, while an extensive financial plan or on-going consulting can quickly run into the thousands of dollars.

Having a firm financial plan may be worth it, however. If nothing else, talking to the right financial planner will prompt a change in thinking — from one of wasteful spending and inaction to one dedicated to preparation, self-preservation and wealth building for the future. Even a one-time meeting with a financial advisor can provide a lot of insight in a short amount of time.

Here are eight ways you can benefit from working with a financial planner.

1. Creating a Long-Term Financial Plan

Well, it’s the reason you’re going to a financial planner in the first place. A professional is there to create fiscal order, helping you develop an appropriate budget and savings plan tailored to your income level and financial goals. Regardless of income, a planner can provide advice on how to allocate it effectively, be it through safekeeping or an appropriate investment strategy that lines up with your level of risk tolerance and long-term targets.

2. Developing Comprehensive Approach

According to a GOBankingRates survey of 1,063 adults conducted in Nov. 2023, nearly half of Americans have less than $500 in their savings accounts and 60% reported having less than $500 in their checking accounts. A financial planner is there to suggest new approaches, so you understand all options available to you (e.g., active and passive investments), regardless of how much money you’re holding in your day-to-day accounts.

3. Planning for Retirement

Everyone has to plan for retirement. If you participate in an employer-sponsored retirement plan like a 401(k) or hold individual retirement accounts (IRAs), a financial planner can help you understand your retirement savings options. They can provide guidance on how much savings you’ll need to reach your retirement goals.

4. Limiting Tax Liabilities

Depending on your tolerance for paperwork and number-crunching and how chaotic your finances are, you may feel the need to get a financial planner to help you optimize your tax situation. It’s easier than ever to file your own taxes, but learning about tax-efficient investment, retirement savings and other tax planning opportunities from a certified financial planner may not go amiss.

5. Suggesting Debt Elimination Strategies

Developing debt elimination strategies falls under the purview of any financial planner worth their salt. If you have nagging car or student loans, crippling credit card debt, or a mortgage, a planner can help you manage and pay off your debts efficiently. Helpful strategies include prioritization of high-interest debts, refinancing or debt consolidation.

6. Providing an Insurance Needs Assessment

You probably deal directly with a different specialist for any insurance need — health, auto, life, disability, property — but insurance is also a crucial part of any thorough financial plan. A financial advisor is well-versed in insurance and can help you choose an affordable policy that will protect yourself and your loved ones.

7. Preparing for the Unexpected

A financial advisor can help you deal with life’s unexpected events (e.g., job loss, medical emergency, property damage, investment sinkholes) and adapt your strategy to stay on track. The future is uncertain, but a secure financial plan with emergency funds included can help you deal with any unpredictable financial event.

8. Offering Guidance and Building Knowledge

A planner is there for you as a trusted advisor and can provide a calming influence in times of financial strife. They can also help you better understand general concepts and terminology so you can make informed, confident financial decisions and take control of your financial future.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com:

