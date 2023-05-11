8 Ways To Save on Electric Car Charging

With the recent emergence of electric vehicles on the car market, many automotive owners are looking for budget-friendly options to charge their EVs. While owning an electric vehicle saves you money on gas, charging ports can be a big expense that many people do not fully consider when purchasing an EV.

See: 8 Electric Cars You May Regret Buying

Find Out: How To Build Your Savings From Scratch

GOBankingRates asked car experts for tips and tricks to minimize costs when charging an electric vehicle.

Charge Your Car During Off-Peak Hours

Find out the best hours to charge your electric car. Off-peak charging hours usually include early in the morning and late at night, when electrical and utility bills are much lower. Charging your vehicle at these hours is a great way to save money.

Utilize Public Charging Stations

Some cities, especially cities that are implementing incentives for EV purchases, provide free public charging stations. Do a quick internet search or check your city’s website to see if free public charging is available in your area, and if you are able to find free charging, make a visit to those stations a part of your routine.

Read More: Is Tesla’s $40K Electric Car Really a Bargain Now That the Price Has Been Slashed 6 Times?

Find Public Charging Stations on the Go

If you are not at home, say, on a road trip or visiting friends and family, use apps like PlugShare, EVGo or Volta to find no-cost or low-cost charging stations close to where you are. Using applications like the ones above is especially useful when on a road trip — this will help minimize your costs while traveling.

Use Employee Charging

“Some employers provide EV charging facilities for their employees either free of charge or at a discounted rate,” said Andrii Latenko, a car blogger with RVCampGear.com.

Check with your employer to see if they offer electric vehicle charging stations, and save money charging your car while you’re on the clock.

Install Solar Panels

If you have solar panels installed at home, you can use solar energy to charge your EV.

Solar panels will drastically reduce the cost of charging your EV at home and prevent you from waiting in long lines at public charging stations.

Monitor and Adjust Your Driving Habits

The way you drive could be impacting the amount of energy you use and result in quicker battery drainage.

“Using regenerative braking, avoiding rapid acceleration and minimizing use of energy-intensive systems like air conditioning can help reduce the amount of energy your EV uses, thereby reducing charging costs,” Latenko said.

If you are someone whose driving habits are impacting energy efficiency, it may be time to adjust how you drive.

Research Your Automaker

Your automaker may offer an incentive program for electric vehicle purchasers. An example of this is the Nissan Energy Perks program, which offers a free year of charging EVGo stations for purchasers of a 2023 Nissan ARIYA. Check with your local auto dealer or the automaker’s website to see what offers are available.

Track Your Expenses

Keep track of your charging costs and set a budget for EV charging. Though charging an electric vehicle can be cheaper and more energy efficient than filling a car with gas, it can still be pricey if you are not careful.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Ways To Save on Electric Car Charging

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.