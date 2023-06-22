8 Ways To Earn Money on Fiverr With ChatGPT

ChatGPT is a natural language process tool and powerful A.I. service that is the fastest-growing software in the world — it had more than 100 million users within two months of launching.

I’m a Financial Planning Expert: Here Are 3 Ways ChatGPT Can Save You Money

Learn: How To Build Your Savings From Scratch

While the world is still creating new use cases for ChatGPT by the day, we’ve found that it is the perfect tool for making money online.

ChatGPT makes it easy to generate content, and there are tons of opportunities online to earn an income by producing high-quality content for small businesses. You can simply sign up for a Fiverr account, list your “gig” online, and start getting clients right away.

Here are eight ways to earn money on Fiverr with ChatGPT.

Also see how you can make $1,000 a month with AI.

Write Social Media Captions

ChatGPT is a generative tool, meaning you can generate content by simply asking it to. Social media is more important to small businesses than ever, but many business owners don’t have the time (or desire) to “get good” at social media.

Using ChatGPT, you can create social media captions for business owners and charge a small fee for each one. The best part is that you can ask ChatGPT to create social media captions specific to each platform, and then offer a social media campaign service to broadcast across all platforms. ChatGPT can even learn about a business by browsing its website (using the paid version of the tool) and then create social media captions using the businesses “voice.”

Take Our Poll: Do You Think AI Will Replace Your Job?

Write Blog Posts

ChatGPT is a content machine and can crank out long-form blog posts that are well-researched and formatted for websites. While there is some speculation about whether ChatGPT-generated content is good for search results, there are many small businesses and online business owners that simply want quality content written.

You can prompt ChatGPT to write about nearly anything and ask it to write a certain number of words as well. For example, you can have ChatGPT write a 2,000-word blog post about the best nail polish colors to wear with a green outfit.

Note: You should have at least some working knowledge of the topic you are writing about, or there may be incorrect information included in your ChatGPT-generated content. Always fact-check and edit content that is meant for web publishing.

Perform SEO Consulting

ChatGPT knows a lot, especially about topics that have a lot of publicly available information (and there’s a lot online about search engine optimization). If you have some knowledge of SEO, ChatGPT can be a powerful companion in helping you create personalized SEO plans for small businesses.

ChatGPT can actually review web pages now (with the paid version) and, when consulting with a client, you can have ChatGPT browse the client’s content and look for SEO-related improvements. For example, you can have ChatGPT browse the “About” page of a business and ask it to provide ways to improve SEO optimization for the page. This can be a blueprint for your client.

SEO consultants can make great money online, and ChatGPT can make the job much, much easier.

AI-Powered Content Editing

Fiverr recently introduced “A.I. Services” as part of its offerings, and you can use ChatGPT to offer content editing services. From blog posts, to e-books, to emails, you can copy/paste content into ChatGPT and ask for ways to improve it.

You can simply copy/paste content into ChatGPT and ask it to look for spelling and syntax errors. Then you can ask how to improve the content. You also can ask whether there’s any information missing from the content. Honestly, the content editing possibilities are endless.

Email Marketing Services

ChatGPT is a powerful writer, and you can train it to write compelling emails for clients as part of an email marketing service. You can charge for each email you write or create an email package that includes a certain number of emails for a fixed cost.

You can “train” ChatGPT on the business owner’s style by copy/pasting in previously written emails or content by the business owner. Then, when crafting new emails, you can ask ChatGPT to write in the “voice” or style of the owner so that it sounds more familiar to readers. And if the email has a call to action to sell an item, you can ask ChatGPT to write an email in a way that compels readers to click the affiliate or product link in the email.

Email marketing is powerful for business owners, and if you use ChatGPT to help make them more money, they can pay you very well.

Copywriting Services

ChatGPT can write advertising or sales page copy for clients, and it’s pretty good at it. You can charge for copywriting services to create advertisements or sales pages for a client’s product or affiliate promotion, and use ChatGPT to do the heavy lifting.

ChatGPT can generate multiple versions of advertising copy, making it easy to test multiple versions to see which one is the most profitable. For sales pages, you can train ChatGPT on your ideal client and how to create a compelling offer message to get them to buy a product. This makes ChatGPT a powerful copywriting tool that can help you land writing gigs on Fiverr and make money quickly.

Write an E-Book

Yes, you can use ChatGPT to write an e-book. While writing a 500-page novel might be a huge undertaking, putting together a useful 50-page e-book is no problem for ChatGPT. And you can sell this service on Fiverr to make a decent income.

To write the book, you’ll first want to ask ChatGPT to create an outline on your client’s topic. Then you can ask it to start writing each chapter, one at a time. Since ChatGPT does have some character limitations, you will need to prompt it to keep writing if it stops at any point in the writing process.

Of course, it’s important to fact-check anything written by ChatGPT, especially if you’re writing a full e-book.

Write Code

ChatGPT can write code. While ChatGPT will even tell you that it is not a software developer and is not in the business of writing fully functioning code, with the right prompting, you can absolutely build simple programs using the code ChatGPT writes.

For example, if you ask ChatGPT to build an investing calculator in HTML, it can write the code for a simple calculator that can be uploaded to a website.

Danny Murawinski, owner and CEO of digital marketing firm Exit Built, even used ChatGPT to build a Chrome extension. “It took about two days and 20 hours to write the code,” Murawinski said. “I am not a coder by trade and have limited coding capabilities, but I continued to ask ChatGPT to review and debug the code until I had a working extension.”

The possibilities on Fiverr are endless. From basic apps to more complex programming, ChatGPT can be a coding assistant and help you make great money in a fraction of the time it would take to code it yourself.

Bottom Line

ChatGPT is a powerful A.I. tool that continues to unlock more and more possibilities for making money online. Pairing ChatGPT with Fiverr to pick up jobs quickly can help you ramp up your online income while letting ChatGPT do most of the work.

Of course, it’s important to always fact-check any content ChatGPT outputs and to always double-check any work it completes before presenting it to a client. But A.I. really can help you make money online.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Ways To Earn Money on Fiverr With ChatGPT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.