8 Ways To Stretch Your SNAP Money If Benefits Were To Ever Get Cut

Millions of Americans rely upon the supplement nutrition assistance program (SNAP) to help them afford their groceries. SNAP has experienced cuts in the past and could face future cuts. Whether President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” reduces the federal funds that go toward SNAP, or other policy changes affect these benefits in the future, SNAP cuts can be worrisome.

In addition to adding a burden to already struggling families, cutting SNAP benefits has larger consequences to the economy, according to Marie Maysonet, insights director at NielsonIQ. “Last time benefits were reduced, we saw significant drops in spending across many categories, highlighting the ripple effect on the economy. With inflation still a major concern, another reduction in benefits could deepen these issues.”

If SNAP benefits are cut now or in the future, what can the average American who is already struggling financially do to stretch their budget or find alternative sources of support?

Change Your Eating Habits

If you ever wanted to start reducing your meat intake and eat more veggies, this could be a good opportunity. A reduction in SNAP benefits may require a change in eating habits, according to Melanie Musson, a finance expert with Clearsurance.com.

“Potatoes and beans are inexpensive and can be added to bulk up a meal’s fiber, carbohydrates and protein,” she pointed out. Adding these side dishes to your meals can help stretch more expensive foods.

Adopt Batch Cooking

Those kinds of foods also lend themselves to “large batch” cooking, Musson pointed out.

“Preparing large batches of soups, casseroles or stir-fries helps families repurpose leftovers into new meals,” she said.

Additionally, freezing meat and produce in meal-sized portions right after purchase prevents spoilage and supports better planning, according to George Carrillo, the former director of social determinants of health for Oregon state and current CEO of the Hispanic Construction Council.

“These small changes can make a limited food budget last much longer,” Carrillo said.

Comparison Shop

Don’t simply shop at the closest grocery store if your food budget is tight; find the most affordable ones, said Aaron Razon, a personal finance expert with Coupon Snake.

“The same food item bought from different stores can cost significantly different prices. The point is that comparing prices across stores and considering factors like quality, quantity and sales is a great way to find the best deals.”

Many stores offer loyalty programs, discounts or promotions that can further reduce costs, as well, he said.

Buy Generics and Off-Label Items

If you’ve been loyal to a brand just because it’s familiar, now is the time to try generics or “off-brand labels,” Musson recommended. “In many cases, off-brand foods are indistinguishable from their brand-name counterparts.”

Generic or store-brand foods often cost significantly less than the big-name counterparts.

Try Food Banks and Other Programs

While federally funded programs may be seeing cuts, there could still be state and local resources to check out. Razon suggested looking to food banks and organizations that collect and distribute food to those in need. For example, in his state of Pennsylvania there are programs like Feeding Pennsylvania, Food Connect group, 412 Food Rescue Pittsburgh, soup kitchens and food pantries.

Carrillo pointed out that some states also offer enhancements like Double Up Food Bucks, which match SNAP dollars spent on fruits and vegetables.

“Counties often partner with nonprofits to provide grocery vouchers, food boxes and local food distributions. Seniors can use the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program, and families with young children can access WIC.”

He also suggested that local SNAP-Ed offices and human services departments are reliable places to find up-to-date information on available programs.

Take Advantage of Free Food for Kids

Many public schools and other local agencies, like libraries, provide free meals during the summer.

“Check with your local administration. Sometimes you have to sign up for meals, and other times you can walk in. The meals are for school-aged children,” Musson said.

Use Grocery Store and Coupon Apps

Don’t forget to take advantage of any grocery store or coupon apps, particularly because they’ll allow you to accrue points that you can use for discounts or free items, Musson said.

Cash back apps like Ibotta or Fetch allow you to earn money back on your purchases, Razon said.

Think Outside the Box

Don’t forget to look to your community for support, too, Carrillo said. “Community gardens, food-sharing groups and neighborhood fridges provide additional ways to access healthy food,” he said.

Other options include apps like Too Good To Go, which helps reduce food waste by offering surplus food at discounted prices; potlucks with friends or neighbors to reduce expenses while building stronger connections; learning food preservation techniques like canning, freezing or drying to extend the life of fresh produce and cut down on waste.

“Many SNAP-Ed programs and local extension offices offer classes on these skills,” Carrillo said.

While cuts to an already tight budget are unwelcome, there are ways to survive a financially lean period.

