8 Ways To Make Your Backyard More Energy-Efficient and Slash Utility Bills

Your outdoor space is likely utilizing more energy than you realize. According to the energy comparison platform PowerSetter, gardens and backyards account for up to 20% of a household’s total electricity consumption. You’re also likely using a lot of water to maintain your yard during the summer months, which can mean a higher water bill.

Fortunately, there are a few tactical ways to make your yard more efficient so that you can save on your utility bills.

Use Solar-Powered Lights

Solar-powered lights are a great money-saving alternative to traditional lighting.

“Just set them up in spots that get plenty of sunlight so they can charge during the day,” said Mark Feygin, founder and CEO at PowerSetter. “At night, they’ll shine bright for hours and you won’t have to worry about your electric bill going up.”

Choose Plants That Require Little Water

Choosing the greenery in your backyard wisely can save you money on your water bill.

“Every homeowner wants a backyard with lush grass, colorful flowers and trimmed shrubs. However, since a lot of water is required, backyard maintenance can be quite expensive,” Feygin said. “To conserve water, and money by extension, grow perennials like lavender, yarrow and sedum. They’re easy to maintain and require little water.”

Purchase an Energy-Efficient Grill

Traditional charcoal grills require more energy than alternatives.

“Use a grill that’s powered by propane or natural gas,” Feygin said. “They’re just as effective as charcoal grills but much more energy-efficient. Also, if you do most of your cooking outdoors, you won’t have to crank the A/C as much because your kitchen won’t be generating hot air.”

Use a Rain Barrel

“A rain barrel provides a free source of water, and you can use the collected water to maintain your yard, wash your car, etc.,” Feygin said. “Because this water comes from the clouds, you won’t have to worry about your water bill increasing. These days, rain barrels are a go-to fixture for many water-conscious homeowners, as they’re useful year-round.”

Keep Pests Away the Natural Way

You don’t need a bug zapper to keep away mosquitos and other pests.

“Those blue, humming bug lamps may look cool, but running them all day and night increases your electric bill,” Feygin said. “Instead, grow mint, basil or lavender. These herbs emit distinct aromas and keep pests at bay.”

Use Solar Power for Your Outdoor Shower

Having an outdoor shower can be convenient, but it can also rack up your utility bills.

“The ones that rely on gas or electricity for hot water are far from energy-efficient,” Feygin said. “However, you can get all the benefits of an outdoor shower for a cheaper price. Just use a solar shower. It’ll charge while you’re out enjoying summertime activities and be ready when you need it. And water-saving models are even better for the environment!”

Plant Trees for Extra Shade

“Having trees on your property can reduce your energy bills by up to 25%,” Feygin said. “If your house is shaded by some large trees, it’ll be cooler indoors, so you won’t have to crank the A/C. Hybrid poplars and willows are recommended because they grow fast and live long.”

Turn Your Roof Into a Garden

If you’re able to use the space on your roof for a garden, this can provide a number of benefits.

“A living roof will improve indoor air quality, add visual appeal and prevent your home from getting extremely hot in the summer,” Feygin said. “In fact, you could see a significant reduction in your energy bills if you install a green roof.”

