8 Ways Americans Are Changing Their Shopping Habits To Prepare For Trump’s Tariffs

During his campaign, President Donald Trump promised to impose tariffs on some of America’s major trade partners, and now he’s making good on that promise. He has imposed a 10% tariff on all goods coming from China and temporarily paused a 25% tariff on goods coming from Mexico and Canada. He’s also recently said he will impose a 25% tariff on imported steel and aluminum.

Find Out: Trump Wants To Eliminate Social Security Taxes: 3 Moves Retirees Should Make This Winter

Read Next: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

While the full effects of these tariffs remain to be seen, many Americans are already bracing for higher prices. A recent survey of 1,000 Americans conducted by Bid-On-Equipment found that 86% expect consumer prices to increase in 2025 due to tariffs and 67% plan to change their shopping habits as a result of tariffs.

Here’s a look at the ways Americans are planning to change their shopping habits due to Trump’s tariffs.

Shopping Changes Americans Plan To Adopt in 2025

According to the survey, most Americans (78%) plan to compare prices more carefully when shopping this year. In addition, 61% plan to decrease their spending on imported goods, 49% plan to shop more at small or local businesses, 48% plan to limit international purchases and 46% plan to shop at secondhand and thrift stores.

Some Americans (over 10%) are also stockpiling products over potential tariff concerns.

Americans are also prepared to cut back on certain categories of purchases if prices increase due to tariffs. The first category Americans plan to cut back on buying is nonessential items like clothing and electronics (69%), followed by dining out and takeout (64%), travel and vacations (55%), entertainment and subscriptions (51%), and hobbies and recreational activities (42%).

A separate survey conducted by Smarty found that 49% of Americans plan to shop less frequently if tariffs raise prices and 40% said they will switch to cheaper brands. The survey also found that millennials were the most likely generation to increase their shopping at secondhand and thrift stores (49%).

Be Aware: 4 Ways Trump’s Win Could Affect the Housing Market in 2025

Should You Change Your Shopping Behaviors Due to Tariffs?

Many Americans plan to change their shopping habits — but should you? The answer depends on who you ask, as experts are divided on the issue. Joseph Camberato, CEO at NationalBusinessCapital.com, doesn’t think you need to adjust your spending habits just yet.

“I don’t think you need to do anything,” he said. “It’s not worth loading up on items and overspending. Availability won’t change as much as prices. And there might not be any change if the administration’s goal of leveraging these tariffs to rework trade deals comes to fruition.”

Camberato recommended “being a smart shopper” in anticipation of any changes tariffs might bring.

“You may need to buy alternative products to keep your overhead low, and the stores you visit might have to change,” he said. “It all depends on you, your specific financial situation and the goods you rely on. Large purchases, like furniture, are probably better to wait on just because they’re already expensive, but the rest will be manageable.”

Jeanel Alvarado, retail strategist and founder of Retailboss, isn’t as optimistic.

“We expect a significant influence on consumer prices, including price hikes across many everyday items and household goods in the United States,” she said. “I advise consumers to make significant purchases — such as cars, homes, phones, laptops, tablets, smartwatches, video game consoles and e-readers — before the full effect of the imposed tariffs takes place.

“A 10% tariff on Chinese goods will also raise consumer prices for clothing, electronics, toys and footwear imported into the United States,” Alvarado continued. “These tariffs raise the prices of directly imported goods and costs for American businesses reliant on imported components and materials.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Ways Americans Are Changing Their Shopping Habits To Prepare For Trump’s Tariffs

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.