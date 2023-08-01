8 Very Best Costco Items You Can Get for $100

If you’re looking for a way to save money on groceries, household essentials and more, you probably already know you can’t go wrong with a Costco membership.

The warehouse club offers unbeatable prices on a wide range of products. But what are some of the best deals you can get for right around $100? GOBankingRates talked to retail experts to find out the very best Costco items you can buy for a Benjamin. So, grab your giant Costco shopping cart and get ready to add these hot items before they’re gone.

True Innovations Task Chair

Price: $74.99 until Aug. 21

Don’t miss this opportunity to upgrade your home office with the True Innovations Task Chair.

Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews, said, “It has a more modern design and offers adjustable tilt tension and tilt lock-out so you can customize your position to boost your productivity. It comes in three colors, too, so you can find one to fit your aesthetic. Plus, it’s easy to assemble, comes in sustainable packaging and is Greenguard Certified.”

Capresso Coffee Grinder

Price: $99.99

If you want to enjoy fresh ground coffee at home, consider the Capresso Metal Die-Cast Housing Conical Burr Coffee Grinder. This sleek and sturdy device has 16 grind settings, from fine to coarse, to suit your preferences and brewing methods. The all-metal body makes grinding quieter, and coffee aficionados know that conical burr grinders reduce heat and friction, preserving the aroma and flavor of your coffee.

The Capresso grinder lists for $149.99. Buying at Costco will save you $50 on this premium appliance.

Disney Halloween Village Set

Price: $109.99

If you’re a Disney fan who loves to decorate for Halloween, this Halloween Village Set that’s available at Costco right now is perfect for you. This set features a musical haunted house with Mickey Mouse and his friends dressed up in costumes, along with haunting music and sound effects. It’s a perfect way to add some Disney magic to your Halloween display.

“This 12-piece indoor set is perfect for anyone who loves the spooky season,” Ramhold said. “And, at this price, it’s far more affordable than shopping elsewhere; in fact, listings on other sites have it priced at $175 or more, making this an unbeatable deal for Costco members.”

Tiger Micom Rice Cooker

Price: $99.99

The Tiger 5.5-Cup Micom Rice Cooker and Warmer is a handy appliance that cooks rice, oatmeal, soups, stews and more. It makes perfect rice every time, and it also has a keep-warm function that keeps your rice hot and fluffy for up to 12 hours. The inner pot is non-stick and removable for easy cleaning, and the lid has a steam vent to prevent boiling over.

This model can be found elsewhere for $129 and up, making Costco’s price a great deal.

Cometeer Dark Roast Coffee

Price: $99.99 for 56 frozen capsules

“You’ll get 56 frozen capsules in this bundle that includes two different flavors and can be used in a variety of ways,” Ramhold said. “If you prefer a coffee machine, you can use the frozen capsules directly in your Keurig machine and brew a hot cup, but you can also peel open the capsules and put the frozen puck in a cup then melt it with hot water or milk. Or you can let a capsule melt and add it to your favorite cold milk to create a cold drink.

“The price works out to about $1.79 per capsule with this Costco deal, whereas shopping elsewhere you may spend as much as $2.62 per capsule. If you’re interested in the brand, this is an excellent way to give it a try.”

Zwilling Vacuum Seal Food Storage Set

Price: $99.99

Keep your food fresh and save money with Zwilling Fresh and Save 16-piece Vacuum Seal Food Storage Set. This set includes eight containers of various sizes, six vacuum bags and a vacuum pump. The pump removes air from the containers and bags, creating a tight seal that prevents oxidation, freezer burn and spoilage. The containers and bags are freezer, microwave and dishwasher safe, and they stack neatly to save space.

Beats Studio Earbuds

Price: $99.99 until Sept. 2

Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Earbuds are designed to fit comfortably in your ears and offer up to eight hours of listening time on a single charge. Plus, they come with a charging case that provides an additional 16 hours of battery life.

The Beats Studio Buds feature active noise cancellation, which blocks out external sounds and lets you focus on your music or calls. You also can switch to transparency mode, which lets you hear what’s happening around you. While you may be able to find these on sale elsewhere at this price, Costco is currently including a $10 Apple gift card, making this an excellent deal.

Disney Animated Holiday Tree

Price: $99.99

It’s also not too early to get a great deal on a Disney Animated Holiday Tree display for the Christmas season.

“It may still be summer, but you can look ahead to the holidays with this deal,” Ramhold said. “This animated decoration plays eight classic holiday songs and is decorated with Disney characters, plus it has a volume control dial. If you’re interested, pick this one up soon — once these seasonal items sell out, they aren’t typically restocked at Costco. And the retailer has the hands-down best price — other places are charging $185 or more.”

