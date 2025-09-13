8 US Metros With More Than 5,000 Mansions Valued at Under $1 Million

New York, New York
- Median mansion value: $2,247,000
- Median “starter mansion” value: $1,381,200
- Number of mansions valued under $1 million: 12,555
About 15% of New York City’s mansions are valued below $1 million. However, the Big Apple is one of 14 major U.S. metros in which the median mansion value tops $2 million.
Indianapolis, Indiana
- Median mansion value: $965,500
- Median “starter mansion” value: $769,300
- Number of mansions valued under $1 million: 11,696
There are plenty of sub-$1 million mansion options in Indianapolis, one of the four major U.S. markets in which the median mansion value falls below that threshold. About 54% of mansions in Indianapolis are valued at less than a million.
Washington, DC
- Median mansion value: $1,581,500
- Median “starter mansion” value: $1,158,300
- Number of mansions valued under $1 million: 10,613
In the nation’s capital, there’s little difference between median mansion value and median “starter mansion” value. However, about 16% of all D.C. mansions are valued below $1 million.
Chicago, Illinois
- Median mansion value: $1,383,000
- Median “starter mansion” value: $934,600
- Number of mansions valued under $1 million: 9,530
Roughly 29% of Chicago’s mansions are valued at less than $1 million. For some perspective, the median value for all single-family homes in Chicago stands at $315,000, based on Zillow figures for August 2025.
Houston, Texas
- Median mansion value: $1,471,600
- Median “starter mansion” value: $1,005,100
- Number of mansions valued under $1 million: 8,735
About a quarter of Houston’s mansions are valued at less than $1 million. Zillow lists the median value for all single-family homes in Houston at $347,000.
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Median mansion value: $1,373,800
- Median “starter mansion” value: $1,032,700
- Number of mansions valued under $1 million: 7,421
Philadelphia offers thousands of sub-$1 million mansions, with about 23% of the city’s mansions meeting that threshold. The median value for all single-family homes in Philadelphia is $235,000.
Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Median mansion value: $1,215,100
- Median “starter mansion” value: $908,400
- Number of mansions valued under $1 million: 6,054
One-third of Minneapolis’ mansions are valued below $1 million. The median value for all single-family homes here is $356,000, according to Redfin.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 US Metros With More Than 5,000 Mansions Valued at Under $1 Million
