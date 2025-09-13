Personal Finance

8 US Metros With More Than 5,000 Mansions Valued at Under $1 Million

September 13, 2025 — 10:21 am EDT

Statue of Liberty and New York City Skyline with Manhattan Financial District, Battery Park, Water of New York Harbor, World Trade Center, Empire State Building, Governors island and Blue Sky with Puffy Clouds.

New York, New York

  • Median mansion value: $2,247,000
  • Median “starter mansion” value: $1,381,200
  • Number of mansions valued under $1 million: 12,555

About 15% of New York City’s mansions are valued below $1 million. However, the Big Apple is one of 14 major U.S. metros in which the median mansion value tops $2 million.

Aerial view of Indianapolis, Indiana, skyline above Indiana World War Memorial and University park.

Indianapolis, Indiana

  • Median mansion value: $965,500
  • Median “starter mansion” value: $769,300
  • Number of mansions valued under $1 million: 11,696

There are plenty of sub-$1 million mansion options in Indianapolis, one of the four major U.S. markets in which the median mansion value falls below that threshold. About 54% of mansions in Indianapolis are valued at less than a million.

Washington DC, USA skyline on the Potomac River with Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument, and Arlington Memorial Bridge.

Washington, DC

  • Median mansion value: $1,581,500
  • Median “starter mansion” value: $1,158,300
  • Number of mansions valued under $1 million: 10,613

In the nation’s capital, there’s little difference between median mansion value and median “starter mansion” value. However, about 16% of all D.C. mansions are valued below $1 million.

Chicago, IL, USA - April 18, 2021: A beautiful family walks along the BP Bridge, in Millennium Park, with the city skyline beyond.

Chicago, Illinois

  • Median mansion value: $1,383,000
  • Median “starter mansion” value: $934,600
  • Number of mansions valued under $1 million: 9,530

Roughly 29% of Chicago’s mansions are valued at less than $1 million. For some perspective, the median value for all single-family homes in Chicago stands at $315,000, based on Zillow figures for August 2025.

Houston, Texas, USA downtown skyline over the highways at dusk.

Houston, Texas

  • Median mansion value: $1,471,600
  • Median “starter mansion” value: $1,005,100
  • Number of mansions valued under $1 million: 8,735

About a quarter of Houston’s mansions are valued at less than $1 million. Zillow lists the median value for all single-family homes in Houston at $347,000.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA downtown skyline from the Benjamin Franklin Bridge at twilight.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

  • Median mansion value: $1,373,800
  • Median “starter mansion” value: $1,032,700
  • Number of mansions valued under $1 million: 7,421

Philadelphia offers thousands of sub-$1 million mansions, with about 23% of the city’s mansions meeting that threshold. The median value for all single-family homes in Philadelphia is $235,000.

Downtown Minneapolis skyline aerial view with the Minneapolis Convention Center on the left and MN 65 highway on the right.

Minneapolis, Minnesota

  • Median mansion value: $1,215,100
  • Median “starter mansion” value: $908,400
  • Number of mansions valued under $1 million: 6,054

One-third of Minneapolis’ mansions are valued below $1 million. The median value for all single-family homes here is $356,000, according to Redfin.

