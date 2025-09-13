8 US Metros With More Than 5,000 Mansions Valued at Under $1 Million

New York, New York

Median mansion value: $2,247,000

$2,247,000 Median “starter mansion” value: $1,381,200

$1,381,200 Number of mansions valued under $1 million: 12,555

About 15% of New York City’s mansions are valued below $1 million. However, the Big Apple is one of 14 major U.S. metros in which the median mansion value tops $2 million.

Indianapolis, Indiana

Median mansion value: $965,500

$965,500 Median “starter mansion” value: $769,300

$769,300 Number of mansions valued under $1 million: 11,696

There are plenty of sub-$1 million mansion options in Indianapolis, one of the four major U.S. markets in which the median mansion value falls below that threshold. About 54% of mansions in Indianapolis are valued at less than a million.

Washington, DC

Median mansion value: $1,581,500

$1,581,500 Median “starter mansion” value: $1,158,300

$1,158,300 Number of mansions valued under $1 million: 10,613

In the nation’s capital, there’s little difference between median mansion value and median “starter mansion” value. However, about 16% of all D.C. mansions are valued below $1 million.

Chicago, Illinois

Median mansion value: $1,383,000

$1,383,000 Median “starter mansion” value: $934,600

$934,600 Number of mansions valued under $1 million: 9,530

Roughly 29% of Chicago’s mansions are valued at less than $1 million. For some perspective, the median value for all single-family homes in Chicago stands at $315,000, based on Zillow figures for August 2025.

Houston, Texas

Median mansion value: $1,471,600

$1,471,600 Median “starter mansion” value: $1,005,100

$1,005,100 Number of mansions valued under $1 million: 8,735

About a quarter of Houston’s mansions are valued at less than $1 million. Zillow lists the median value for all single-family homes in Houston at $347,000.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Median mansion value: $1,373,800

$1,373,800 Median “starter mansion” value: $1,032,700

$1,032,700 Number of mansions valued under $1 million: 7,421

Philadelphia offers thousands of sub-$1 million mansions, with about 23% of the city’s mansions meeting that threshold. The median value for all single-family homes in Philadelphia is $235,000.

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Median mansion value: $1,215,100

$1,215,100 Median “starter mansion” value: $908,400

$908,400 Number of mansions valued under $1 million: 6,054

One-third of Minneapolis’ mansions are valued below $1 million. The median value for all single-family homes here is $356,000, according to Redfin.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 US Metros With More Than 5,000 Mansions Valued at Under $1 Million

