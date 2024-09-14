8 Unreliable Used Cars To Avoid Buying In 2025

The biggest advantage of buying a used car vs. a new one is that the purchase price is usually much lower, which helps you save money right from the start. But that advantage goes out the window if the car needs a lot of expensive repair work. That’s why it’s important to do your research when buying a used car to make sure you get one that rates high in performance, safety and reliability.

There are several factors to consider when looking for the most reliable used cars. Here are three of the most important ones, according to a blog from Ghost Autosport, a Quebec-based auto repair business that specializes in European vehicles:

A history of needing fewer repairs than most other vehicles.

A long lifespan when properly maintained.

High safety ratings.

If you research used cars and they don’t tick any of those boxes, you need to keep looking. Here are eight unreliable used cars to avoid buying in 2025 (and here are eight electric cars to skip).

Tesla Model 3

A report from Finance Buzz noted that the Tesla has developed a reputation for expensive repairs and lengthy delays. This could add up to higher costs if you “have to wait for months for a part to arrive and need to rely on a rental vehicle in the meantime.”

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

The Dodge Grand Caravan can be an affordable option for families who require extra space, but it also has “major drawbacks,” according to Finance Buzz. These mainly have to do with safety. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gives the 2020 Caravan low marks for its poor headlights. Another problem: While the vehicle has anchors for car seats, they are “hard to find or stuck too deep in the seat to access.”

2022 Rivian R1T

Consumer Reports gives the Rivian R1T a low reliability rating of 22 because of climate control, drive system and body hardware issues, according to a blog from Norman Taylor & Associates. Another problem with the R1T is that it is not “budget-friendly.”

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

The resurrected 2021 Ford Bronco “has been plagued with issues such as problems with the engine, brakes and transmission, as well as air and water leaks,” Finance Buzz reported.

2022 Volkswagen Taos

The 2022 Volkswagen Taos has been recalled six times by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, according to Consumer Reports. Problems include premature pad/rotor wear, brake failure, antifreeze leaks and overheating.

2023 Jeep Compass

The 2023 Compass was recalled due to electrical issues, according to Finance Buzz. Some models also fail to display information such as the speedometer reading and warning lights. In addition, previous models had problems with transmissions, suspension and steering.

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE

Although this is a popular luxury SUV, the 2020 model had 11 recalls tied to issues with the electrical system software, electrical wiring and body panel, Finance Buzz reported. You should make sure these recalls were completed before you buy a 2020 model

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

Finance Buzz cited a Consumer Reports analysis showing that the 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe has “major” engine issues. Meanwhile, the 2022 version has built-in electrics that were “worse than in previous years.”

