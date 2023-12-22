8 Unbeatable Last-Minute Christmas Deals on Electronics at Walmart

Still need to purchase a few more electronics for those on your Christmas gift list? You won’t want to miss out on the season’s biggest deals on electronics found at Walmart. From laptops to Apple Watches, many of the retailer’s sales allow shoppers to receive $100 or more in savings.

Christmas Day will be here before you know it, so prioritize a Walmart shopping run to take advantage of these eight major deals on electronics.

HP 17.3″ FHD Laptop

Originally priced online at $599.00, Walmart shoppers receive $270 in savings when they buy the HP 17.3″ FHD Laptop.

Each HP FHD laptop features up to nine hours and 30 minutes of video playback battery, an HP Fast Charge, a big click pad, a lift-hinge design elevates keyboard and an HP True Vision HD camera with a privacy shutter.

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS

Walmart shoppers receive $150 off the original online price of $399.00 when they purchase the Apple Watch Series 8 GPS.

It’s the perfect gift for the health and fitness enthusiast in your life. Each Apple Watch Series 8 features advanced health sensors and safety features, sleep stages tracking, workout metrics and much more to help you stay active, healthy and safe. Choose from S/M and M/L sizes in a variety of colors while supplies last.

Bose QuietComfort 45 Noise Canceling Headphones

Tune into what you do best and tune out noisy surroundings. Walmart shoppers receive $100 in savings when they purchase Bose QuietComfort 45 Noise Canceling Headphones in black.

Each pair of Bose QuietComfort headphones are made with premium and durable materials, ideal for wearing when you travel, work or relax at home. Additional features include 22 hours of battery life per charge and the ability to pick Quiet Mode for full noise canceling or Aware Mode to let in some of your surroundings.

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad

Do you have someone on your wish list who wants an iPad for Christmas? Walmart shoppers will receive $100 in savings when they purchase the 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad.

Each iPad features an Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage, all-day battery life2, and Touch ID for secure authentication. This iPad works with Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil (1st Generation).

Dell Inspiron 14 5481 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop

Originally priced online for $699.00, Walmart shoppers receive $100 in savings when they purchase the Dell Inspiron 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop.

Each Dell Inspiron 2-in-1 laptop is built with four flexible modes: a laptop for typing, tablet for drawing or writing, and tent or media modes for easy entertainment. Connect this laptop to your TV or a second monitor using the HDMI port and use the full-size SD slot to quickly upload pictures.

Bose Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar

Give the gift of pitch-perfect TV sound. Receive $80 in savings when you purchase the Bose Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar at Walmart.

This Bose soundbar is small enough to fit anywhere. It features Roku compatibility, Dialogue Mode to upgrade speech clarity and wireless Bluetooth compatibility to pair your Bluetooth device to wirelessly stream music and podcasts. Connect with an HDMI cable, turn on the TV and the soundbar will automatically turn on.

HP Stream 14″ Laptop

Originally priced at $229.00, Walmart shoppers receive $60 in savings when they purchase the HP Stream 14″ Laptop in pink. Each HP laptop features Windows 11, a 4 GB RAM memory and a 10-hour battery life.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Generation)

Cross off AirPods on your holiday shopping list because you’ve found them on sale at Walmart. Originally priced at $129.00, Walmart shoppers receive $30 off their purchase of Apple AirPods (2nd Generation).

Connect immediately to all your favorite music and podcasts, make phone calls and access Siri in seconds when you put on these Apple AirPods. Please note each pair of AirPods includes a standard lightning charging case, not the wireless charging case.

