8 Types of People Not Eligible To Receive Social Security Benefits

Around 68 million Americans (for the most part, retirees) get Social Security benefits in one form or another, which is likely to get bigger as more people enter the system and those already in it live longer.

But not all Americans qualify for Social Security — even those who have worked in the U.S. There are groups of non-covered workers and others who don’t qualify for Social Security benefits for various reasons, so it’s important to check your eligibility before applying for Social Security.

Below are eight types of people and the reasons they are not eligible to receive Social Security.

Those Who Don’t Meet Age Requirements

The Social Security Administration puts age restrictions on all of its benefits. For example, to qualify for Social Security retirement benefits, you have to be at least 62 years old. To qualify for spousal benefits, you must be either 62 or older or care for a child who is younger than 16 or has a disability and is entitled to receive benefits on your spouse’s record, according to the SSA. If you don’t meet these requirements, you’re ineligible.

Those Who Didn’t Work Long Enough

You need 40 Social Security credits to be eligible for retirement benefits. These are earned by paying Social Security tax on your income; you can reach up to four a year. In 2023, $1,730 in earnings equals one credit, so you’ll earn four credits after making $6,920 for the year, according to the SSA. You are only eligible if you have worked longer to earn 40 credits.

Those Who Didn’t Pay Into the System

Social Security is largely a self-funded program, meaning you pay into the system to earn benefits. You need to pay Social Security taxes to qualify for benefits. When you work for an employer, your taxes are automatically deducted from your paycheck. If you’re self-employed, you’re responsible for paying Social Security payroll taxes, typically through quarterly estimated taxes. But if you’ve been self-employed your entire career and have yet to pay taxes, the SSA won’t have a record of any contributions and you’ll be ruled ineligible.

Those Who Are Covered by Other Government Pension Plans

State, county and municipal employees who are covered by some state-funded pension plans rather than Social Security are usually not eligible for Social Security because they have yet to pay into the Social Security system. There are pension plans where you still pay a portion into Social Security and thus still get those benefits. Be sure to check which type of pension you’re on long before you need to claim it.

Those Covered Under Older Federal Rules

The AARP noted that certain U.S. government employees hired before 1984 are covered under the old Civil Service Retirement System. Similarly, some railroad employees are covered by a separate pension system that dates back to the 1930s. These people are not eligible for Social Security.

Those Who Don’t Meet Citizenship Requirements

Foreign nationals who work in the U.S. for their home governments or international organizations such as the United Nations might not be eligible for Social Security benefits.

Retirees Who Live in Certain Countries

Most expat retirees can collect Social Security, but not all can. Even if you are an American citizen who spent decades paying into the system, you might not be eligible for benefits if you retired to live in the following countries:

Azerbaijan

Belarus

Cuba

Kazakhstan

Kyrgyzstan

Moldova

North Korea

Tajikistan

Turkmenistan

Uzbekistan

Those Jailed for a Certain Period of Time

The SSA reported that people who have been convicted of a crime and incarcerated for more than 30 days have their Social Security benefits suspended. When the person is released, their payments can be reinstated but they won’t ever get the benefits that were withheld when they were jailed. However, if the incarcerated person’s spouse or other dependents were receiving benefits, the family may still be able to receive them while that person is incarcerated.

Jordan Rosenfeld contributed to the reporting for this article.

