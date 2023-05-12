8 Tips To Make Your Gap Year More Productive (and Earn Money, Too)

For many young adults, the next step after high school is to either go to college, get a job, or take a gap year. A gap year can give you some time to figure out what you want to do before launching into the next major phase of life.

While some people view their gap year as a break, it’s also a great time to be productive, build new skills, and even earn some money. If you’re considering taking a gap year, here are the top ways to make it as meaningful and productive as possible.

Start Planning Ahead of Time

Before you take a gap year, it’s a good idea to make a plan for how you want to spend it and what you want to accomplish. For some people, this might involve traveling and seeing a different part of the world. For others, this could mean volunteering their time to a meaningful cause. Or it could be a chance to pick up useful skills for future employment or money-making opportunities.

“A productive gap year can be an excellent opportunity for personal growth and skill development while taking a break from traditional education or career paths,” said Sunil Bhuyan, digital marketer and founder of AffiliateHacker. “One way to make the most of this time is by engaging in activities that align with your interests and help you gain valuable experiences. These may include volunteering, traveling, taking online courses, or learning a new language.”

Take a few months to a year to figure out what you want to do with your time. Once you’ve done this, set some goals to help keep you on track throughout the year. If you’re not sure where to start, speak with a high school counselor or a consultant who specializes in gap year planning.

Be Intentional

“In my experience, making your gap year more productive is all about being intentional,” said Noel Griffith, CMO at Supply Gem. “Are you going abroad because you want to learn more about yourself? To improve your language skills? To better understand the culture of another area? Whatever your motivation, make sure you have a plan for how you’re going to accomplish those things and then stick with it!”

The clearer you are about your intentions, the better the chances you’ll accomplish whatever it is you’ve set out to do. Plus, you might need to explain your gap year to a future employer or college admissions officer, so it’s good to be prepared.

Make a Schedule

Although a year might seem like a long time, it’s easy to lose sight of your goals and end up on the other side of the gap year without having accomplished much. This is especially common for people who’ve never broken away from their usual routine before and are still learning time management skills.

“High school is NOT always a great preparation for university,” said Brady Norvall, founder and CEO of the education life coaching firm, FindaBetterU. “What is, though, is learning excellent time management through finding those things which bring one a positive sense of self and the world.”

If you want to maintain productivity during your gap year, make a schedule. “Working is great and it provides some structure, as well, but take time to grow your own interests and expand your idea of what it means to learn,” added Norvall. “Some type of exercise at the same time every day. Some type of reading at the same time every day. Maybe listen to a podcast, watch a film, or get together with a friend. But arrange these in advance.”

Volunteer

Learning some basic work skills during your gap year can be a great way to get ahead and prepare yourself for a future career. A good way to do this, while giving back to the community, is to volunteer.

There are local and international programs where you can volunteer for a few months to a year. Depending on the program, you might be able to volunteer in exchange for food and lodging.

Work Abroad or With Family

Another option is to get a job overseas. There are many different work abroad programs to consider. Some are specifically intended for young adults taking a gap year after high school or college. Each program has its own eligibility criteria and benefits, so do your research ahead of time.

Alternatively, you could work closer to home. “Many young people I know, whose families have a small business, choose to do a gap year in order to work more closely with those family members to better learn about said business,” said Norvall.

Start a Project (and Make Money)

If you’re passionate about something specific — whether it’s to build a startup, start a YouTube channel, or write a book — a gap year is the perfect time to get started. Choose one big project and make a step-by-step plan for how you’re going to do it.

“In my experience, there are some ways to take a gap year and still earn some money,” said Griffith. “I’ve been working since I was a teenager, so I’ve always had a job. But after getting my bachelor’s degree in business management, I took a gap year and worked on my startup company.”

You can always pick up a side hustle to make money during your gap year — and to fund your project. Depending on what you do, you might even be able to save up extra money for whatever comes next.

Explore Different Fields

“If you know what some of your interests are, ask around and explore potential options for working close to those fields,” suggested Norvall. This could be things like working at a daycare, butcher shop, restaurant, or warehouse. Not only can this help you build essential skills, but it can also be a way to earn some money.

“Jobs for young people in most communities can feel limited to restaurants and coffee shops,” added Norvall. “But first, that’s not bad and, second, there is nothing stopping a young adult from going to other businesses and asking around about employment.”

Continue Learning

If you want to learn a new skill, a gap year is the perfect time to do it. This can be anything from learning a new language to scuba diving to playing an instrument. You can take an online course, join a study abroad program, or pick up these skills on your own.

When in doubt, try different things until something clicks. You never know what might end up becoming profitable for you in the future.

