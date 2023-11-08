8 Things You Must Do When You Decide To Sell Your House

If you’re considering selling your home, you sure picked a good time to cash in. The ongoing themes of limited inventory and strong demand from eager buyers make the waning weeks of 2023 a seller’s market in most of the country.

I’m a Real Estate Agent: Don’t Buy Real Estate in These 5 States If You Want To Be Rich in a Decade

Find Out: How To Get Cash Back on Your Everyday Purchases

Even so, don’t take anything for granted.

You have a real chance to stoke a bidding war and sell your property for above the listing price, but only if you follow eight essential steps to making the most of the current favorable conditions.

Housing Market 2023: The 10 Most Overpriced Housing Markets in the US — 5 Are in Florida

1. Avoid Surprises With an Inspection and Pre-Title

First, have a professional go over your home with the same fine-toothed comb that the buyer’s inspector eventually will.

“Homeowners looking to sell should first obtain a pre-listing home inspection to identify any current or potential issues that could arise during their sale,” said Michigan Realtor and Senior Real Estate Specialist (SRES) Jason Gelios. “Home sellers should never be surprised by a buyer’s inspection.”

You can also avoid being blindsided by conducting a preliminary title report, or pre-title, through a title company or your agent.

“Running a pre-title ensures that the title is free of any liens and that it was properly recorded in the last sale,” said Gelios.

2. Hire the Best Real Estate Agent You Can Find

Choosing the right selling agent is the most important step in the process. When step one is enlisting an honest, experienced and skilled professional to advocate on your behalf, every step that follows will be easier.

“A good real estate agent can be an immense asset when selling your home,” said Linda Schroder, real estate investor at Cash For Houses. “Agents have in-depth knowledge of the local market and can provide advice on pricing, marketing and negotiating the sale. They also have access to broader networks of potential buyers and can help you maximize your sale price.”

3. Price Your Home Competitively

So, the inspection and pre-title went through, you have an agent in your corner and you’re ready to sell your home — but the listing price you choose can make or break the entire process.

“This is the most crucial step in selling your home quickly,” said Teddi Schill, a licensed real estate broker with 17 years of experience and founder of Raleigh Area Property Group. “If your home is overpriced, it will sit on the market longer, and you’re less likely to get multiple offers. I recommend getting a comparative market analysis (CMA) from a qualified real estate agent to determine the fair market value of your home.”

4. Make Your Home Move-In Ready

There’s your home as you’ve gotten used to it and your home as it should appear to people considering paying you hundreds of thousands of dollars to make it their own.

Present it as the latter.

“This means decluttering, cleaning, and making any necessary repairs,” said Schill. “You want buyers to be able to imagine themselves living in your home, so make sure it’s in its best possible condition.”

5. Stage Your Home

Once you finish the grunt work of cleaning, decluttering and making small fixes to ensure that buyers aren’t turned off and grossed out, it’s time to put on the finishing touches that will make them swoon.

“Staging presents your home in the most appealing way possible to potential buyers,” said Schill. “This may involve hiring a professional stager, but you can also do it yourself by following a few simple tips, like arranging furniture in a way that maximizes space and using fresh flowers and plants to add pops of color.”

6. Market Your Home Effectively

Now it’s time to let the world know about the gem you’re offering it by launching a professional marketing campaign.

“This includes listing your home on the MLS and advertising in local publications,” said Schill. “Take high-quality photos of your home and write a descriptive listing highlighting its best features.”

7. Schedule Showings and Open Houses

Staged photos in online listings are a good start — but they’re just bait to entice buyers to come see your property in person.

“Make your home available for potential buyers to view, and consider hosting open houses to generate interest,” said Kyle Bazylo, founder of Selling South Winnipeg. “Create a welcoming atmosphere — ensure your home is well-lit, clean and inviting during showings.”

8. Be Prepared To Negotiate

At the start of the process, you and your agent put a lot of thought into your all-important asking price. If your calculations were correct, you shouldn’t stray too far from your number — but you shouldn’t cling to it too rigidly, either.

“Once you receive offers, be prepared to negotiate with buyers to get the best possible price for your home,” said Schill. “It’s essential to be flexible and willing to compromise, but don’t be afraid to leave a deal if you’re not getting what you want. Sellers who negotiated their listing price received an average of 93% of their asking price, according to a study by Redfin.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Things You Must Do When You Decide To Sell Your House

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.