8 Things You Must Do To Limit Spending Over the Holidays

Most people spend a little extra during the holiday season, but no one has to overspend. Parties, travel, hosting, decorating and, of course, gifts all force families to dig a little deeper in December. However, by following a few expert tips, they can get through it without digging themselves into a financial hole that follows them into the new year.

Here’s how to limit your holiday spending without ruining the season.

Map Out Your Holiday With the People You Love

The first step is envisioning what kind of holiday you imagine — only then can you estimate how much it will cost.

“Most people value spending time with others over wrapped presents,” said consumer finance expert Tanya Peterson, vice president of brand with Achieve, a digital personal finance company in San Mateo, California. “You may want to spend time together as a family, rest and relax on your own, or take part in an activity with a charitable organization. Whatever it is, discuss what you’d like to create with family and friends, then figure out ways to implement it. It could be starting small, perhaps by having a more simple meal, doing a family hike together on the holiday, and/or attending a service at your place of worship.”

Create a Holiday Budget and Stick to It

Whether you use an app, pencil and paper, or a spreadsheet, a separate budget just for the holidays is the key to spending within your means.

“Don’t make it complicated, but put some thought into it,” said Peterson. “That’s the only way you’ll remember and add up everything — everyone you plan to buy gifts for and how much for each person, decorations, holiday meals, cards, mailing expenses, service-provider tips, travel expenses, clothing, child care, etc.”

It should be precise but flexible enough to account for the unforeseen expenses that are sure to spring up along the way. “Be prepared to add to that list as needed with one cardinal rule — do not go into debt,” said Peterson. “Remember what you decided you wanted to create for your holiday.”

Never Succumb to Gift-Giving One-Upping

Peterson believes it’s essential to adopt a gift-giving mindset that centers on what you think you should give, not what others think they should get.

“It’s easy to get caught in the habit of giving what your mother-in-law believes she deserves, a gift equal to what your cousin gave you last year, enough presents to make the pile under the tree look a certain size, or other measures, all of which can easily spur you to overspend,” she said. “Do you think your loved ones would really want you to incur financial hardship to give them a bigger gift? Likely not. Give reasonably, with a generous smile.”

Give Your Time

You should value your time more than money — and some people on your gift list might feel the same.

“Offering to shovel snow or babysit for a neighbor may sound like a time-worn suggestion, but you may be surprised at how much people would value and appreciate that,” said Peterson. “Or make a fun, creative video on your phone for far-away family instead of shipping off boxes of wrapped gifts. Put any baking or creative skills to use for others. Beyond limiting overspending, it can mean much more than a wrapped present.”

Stretch Out Your Shopping Season

Pandemic-era supply chain issues forced people to cram their shopping in early due to a justified fear of encountering empty shelves later in the season. Those days are over, so if you feel like you missed all the big sales already, don’t worry — it might be a blessing in disguise.

“This year, there are five shopping weekends between Thanksgiving/Black Friday and Christmas, leaving plenty of time to pace yourself and find the best deals for gift-giving,” said Brett Narlinger, head of global commerce at the branded payment technology firm Blackhawk Network. “People are less anxious about supply chain disruptions and out-of-stock items this year, and our new research found 72% of Gen Z, 59% of millennials, 55% of Gen X, and 55% of boomers will be spreading out holiday shopping across November and December as opposed to starting in the early fall like 2022.

Shop In-Store, Online and In-App

Just as you’ll save money by capitalizing on all the time you have to shop, you’d also be wise to take advantage of all the different shopping methods at your disposal.

“Marketers are well aware that the economy is driving people to look for the best deals on everyday products and services, and most retailers are running promotions regularly,” said Narlinger. “What many shoppers may not realize is that different shopping channels often feature different deals — even with the same retailers. Taking the time to compare prices across channels and even between retailers will help your budget.”

Put Your Points and Gift Cards to Work

If you’re sitting on loyalty points or retail rewards you’ve accumulated all year, now is the time to cash in to take some pressure off your income-based holiday budget.

“You’ve earned them, so use them and save yourself money,” said Narlinger. “You can also put any unused gift cards in your wallet to good use. Interestingly, Gen Z and millennials plan to leverage this strategy when paying for gifts this holiday season. Our research found that about one-third of younger generations and one in five older generational respondents plan to use digital gift cards to pay for holiday gifts this year. One-quarter of younger generations plan to use loyalty points vs. 12% of older generations, and one in five younger respondents plan to use employer reward program points, as opposed to only 4% of older generations.

Scratch Yourself Off Your Shopping List

Finally, resist the urge to take advantage of sales on your own behalf.

“A critical way to avoid overspending during the holidays is to limit self-gifting,” said Laura Adams, MBA, an award-winning personal finance author and expert with Finder. “When you’re in the holiday spirit and shopping for others, buying a few things for yourself that you probably don’t need can be too easy. Consider implementing a waiting period where you never buy anything over a dollar amount, such as $100, before waiting at least 24 to 48 hours. By then, you may no longer have an impulse to buy an unnecessary item.”

