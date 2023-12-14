8 Things Frugal People Wait To Buy Until After Christmas

With the holiday season in full swing, many people are finishing up their Christmas shopping. But for the more frugal or budget-conscious shopper, waiting until after the holidays are over to purchase certain items is a more financially sound plan.

See: 9 Things the Rich Never Buy During the Holidays

Learn: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

This is because some items benefit from steep discounts when purchased at the end of the year. By waiting even a few more weeks, shoppers can get the best deals, save money, and still get what they need. Here are the top eight purchases frugal people typically wait to buy until after Christmas — and why.

Holiday Decorations

“Frugal individuals often wait until after Christmas to make certain purchases due to the availability of steep year-end discounts and promotions,” said Derek DiManno, founding financial advisor at Flagship Asset Services. One such purchase is holiday decor, including bows, ribbons and wrapping paper.

“Prices for holiday decorations drop significantly after Christmas as retailers clear out seasonal inventory,” said DiManno. By planning ahead and buying decorations during post-holiday sales, frugal people can see some substantial savings.

Scott Lieberman, founder of Touchdown Money, added, “It makes sense that holiday decor will be deeply discounted after the holidays are over, but this is also an excellent time to stock up on wrapping paper, gift bags, tape, etc. This is a great idea because, if you choose non-holiday coded colors for your gift bags or wrapping paper, you can re-use these items throughout the year for birthday gifts, baby shower gifts, etc.”

Electronics and Gadgets

Electronics and other gadgets tend to go on sale after the holidays, as many retailers are trying to clear out their shelves so they have room for the latest models.

“While retailers typically offer big discounts already on these items during the holidays, discounts can get even better after the holidays, when retailers have leftover inventory and need to clear the shelves for new models,” said Lieberman. “It’s a great time to keep a list of electronics you or your family want and track the price changes throughout, and after, the holiday season!”

Laptops, gaming consoles, smartphones, keyboards, headsets and many other tech products tend to drop in price after Christmas. The only downside is that shopping at this time could mean missing out on the latest upgrades or models. But the savings potential should more than make up for that.

Winter Apparel

Winter clothing and gear tends to go on sale around the end of the year as well. This is largely because retailers are swapping out their selection to keep up with the latest fashion trends and preparing for the warmer seasons ahead.

“Retailers discount winter clothing and gear to make room for spring inventory. This includes coats, boots, and other cold-weather accessories,” said DiManno. “Stock up on winter essentials for the next year during clearance sales to get the best deals.”

Joseph Morgan, money-saving expert at CouponBirds, suggested, “Consumers should shop for cold-weather clothing in Jan. or Feb. because jackets and winter clothing will be discounted during this period.”

Home Appliances

Home appliances, large and small, also generally go on sale after the winter holidays. This makes after Christmas the perfect time for frugal consumers to purchase these items.

“Look for end-of-year sales on large appliances, such as washing machines and refrigerators, to get the best deals from places like Best Buy and Lowe’s,” said Samantha Landau, consumer expert at TopCashback. “These items go on sale at the end of the year to make room for newer models that are coming out in the next year.”

And remember, just because you’re getting last year’s model doesn’t mean you’re sacrificing quality. Most home appliances are built to last for years to come. Do your research to find out which model you need.

Fitness Gear and Equipment

Frugal people often wait to purchase fitness gear, apparel and equipment until after Christmas because these items get discounted around this time. This includes home workout equipment, sports apparel, exercise balls, bicycles and so on.

“With New Year’s resolutions in mind, fitness equipment and apparel go on sale after Christmas as retailers capitalize on the health and wellness trend,” said DiManno. “If you’re planning to start a fitness routine in the new year, waiting until after Christmas can save you money on workout gear and equipment.”

Furniture

Frugal shoppers often wait to buy furniture — such as chairs, tables, beds, bed frames, desks and patio furniture — until after Christmas is over because these items often go on sale.

“According to research conducted by CouponBirds, consumers choose to buy furniture in Feb. because it is the time for shelving new models, and the average discount at that time could be 20%,” said Morgan.

Toys

“Retailers offer deep discounts on leftover holiday toys, so if you can wait until after the holidays, it’s a great time to shop for birthday gifts months away or even next year’s holiday items,” said Lieberman.

The same goes for board games, card games, puzzles, plushies, dolls, playhouse sets and other fun gifts for the kids or family.

Holiday-Themed Gift Wrap

Holiday-themed gift wrap quickly goes out of style once Christmas is over, but that doesn’t stop frugal shoppers from purchasing it once it goes on sale. After all, it can be used for years to come.

“During the holiday season, holiday-themed items such as wrapping paper or gift bags won’t see many discounts, if any,” said Landau. “If possible, wait to shop until after the holidays and stock up for next year in order to get the best deal.”

DiManno offered some overall advice for frugal shoppers during this time. “It’s important for frugal individuals to balance their desire for savings with their actual needs, and to be mindful of the fact that some items may sell out quickly during post-holiday sales. Planning and strategic shopping can help maximize the savings while still meeting personal and household needs.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Things Frugal People Wait To Buy Until After Christmas

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.