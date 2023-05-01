8 Terms Every Job Seeker Needs To Know

The American workplace has changed more in the last three years than at any time in modern history -- and it continues to change today.

Whether you're jumping back into the labor market after a long absence or hoping to job-hop from your current occupation, the circumstances -- and language -- have changed since you last updated your resume.

These are the buzzwords that every job seeker needs to know before submitting an application.

Workplace Values

During the Great Resignation, employers couldn't staff their businesses even when they raised salaries as workers shifted their priorities from pay to workplace values.

"Separate from company values, workplace values help job-seekers identify roles, companies, and industries that align with their priorities, motivations, and goals," said Kelsea Warren, a workplace well-being coach and founder of The Seamless Coach. "Workplace values are the lens through which we see work as individuals and where we find meaning and reward. Alignment of your workplace values as a job seeker to your role and work environment is a crucial component for job satisfaction and well-being, and is a preventative measure against burnout."

Logistical Priorities

Not everyone can afford to make workplace values their primary concern when shopping their resume. Many others will have to put logistical priorities first.

"Logistical priorities are the areas outside of your workplace values that help guide your job search," said Warren. "These include areas such as compensation requirements, benefits, location, work schedule, management of others and company size."

Applicant Tracking System (ATS)

It used to be that resume writers assumed a hiring manager's eyes would scan each submission for just a few seconds. But today, human eyes see only the resumes that survive the culling of an applicant tracking system.

"These are software programs that many employers use to screen resumes and applications, and they can be critical to getting your application noticed," said Kimberley Tyler-Smith, an executive at the career tech platform Resume Worded. "Make sure you use relevant keywords and phrases in your resume and cover letter, as these can help your application make it through the screening process."

Soft Skills

Every applicant must possess the specific knowledge and abilities required to do the job they hope to land. Coders, for example, should know how to code.

But when several applicants have similar hard skills, soft skills can break the tie.

"Soft skills are becoming more important in the hiring process," said Tyler-Smith. "These include communication, teamwork and problem-solving, and are essential for success in many different types of jobs. Make sure to highlight your soft skills in your resume and cover letter, and be prepared to discuss them in your interviews."

Emotional Intelligence

According to Harvard University, emotional intelligence is often lumped in with soft skills, but it's a separate concept -- and one that "accounts for nearly 90% of what moves people up the ladder when IQ and technical skills are roughly similar."

"Emotional intelligence refers to the ability to identify, understand, and manage one's own emotions and those of others," said Melanie Mitchell Wexler, career coach and founder of Find Succeed Achieve. "Job seekers should be aware of the growing importance of emotional intelligence in the workplace and the skills needed to develop and demonstrate emotional intelligence."

Upskilling

One of the most important skills for thriving in today's always-changing workplace is the ability to keep up with those changes. That's where upskilling comes in.

"With technology and job requirements evolving rapidly, upskilling refers to the process of learning new skills or improving existing ones to stay relevant in the job market," said Mitchell Wexler. "Job seekers should be aware of the need for ongoing upskilling and the resources available to support their professional development."

Personal Branding

By definition, the company you're applying to work for has an established brand -- and so do you, whether you realize it or not.

"Job hunters should understand the importance of building and maintaining their personal brand, both online and offline," said Matthew Warzel, resume writer and founder of MJW Careers. "This includes having a professional online presence, networking, and showcasing their skills and accomplishments."

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI)

Modern job seekers and society at large demand tolerant and inclusive workplaces. No matter what field you're in, you should expect questions on how you would help foster such a climate if you were chosen to join the team.

"As companies prioritize diversity, equity and inclusion in their hiring practices, job hunters should be aware of these values and how to demonstrate their commitment to them," said Warzel. "This includes understanding the language and terminology related to DEI, and being prepared to discuss how they have contributed to creating an inclusive work environment."

