8 Tax Promos and Coupon Offers To Check Out if You Haven’t Filed Yet

There are now just a little over two weeks to go until Tax Day, which falls on April 18 this year. So, if you haven’t filed yet, that means you’ve broken your promise that this would be the year you finally join the early birds and settle up with the IRS before the clocks change.

After all, early filers get the peace of mind that comes with ripping off the band-aid with plenty of time to spare — and, of course, they get their refunds before the rest of the pack.

See: Surprising Data Reveals The Top 25 Tax-Friendly States To Retire

Find Out: 3 Signs You’re Serious About Raising Your Credit Score

But early birds have another incentive to move quickly — they get the best deals and discounts. The big software providers and tax preparation companies slash prices the most in January and February to bring in business before the peak-season rush.

If you still haven’t filed, though, don’t worry. There are still some deals for the taking even with April just around the corner.

Here’s a look at the best promotions and coupon offers for filing your taxes with just a few weeks to spare, both online and in person.

H&R Block

Enjoy a 20% discount across the board for all four of H&R Block’s price tiers:

Basic: $23.96, down from $29.95

$23.96, down from $29.95 Deluxe + State: $43.96, down from $54.95

$43.96, down from $54.95 Premium: $59.96, down from $74.95

$59.96, down from $74.95 Premium & Business: $71.96, down from $89.95

H&R Block also lists a second group of price tiers that are slightly different. The first is for basic filers and is always free for both state and federal. The other three are 30% off:

Deluxe: $38.50, down from $55

$38.50, down from $55 Premium: $52.50, down from $75

$52.50, down from $75 Self-Employed: $80.50, down from $115

No coupon code is needed for either set of discounts, but CNET is listing an offer of 25% off H&R Block products and services with coupon code 25KSUC. While “some exclusions apply,” it’s unclear if the offer can be combined with the 20% and 30% off deals.

TurboTax

TurboTax offers a military discount for active duty personnel and reservists of an enlisted rank (E-1 through E-9) with a DFAS W2. National Guard members are excluded and TurboTax Live products are not part of the offer.

For non-military filers, TurboTax is offering up to $15 off federal services for all three of its paid tiers (the most basic service is free):

Deluxe: $54, down from $59

Premier: $79, down from $89

Self-Employed: $104, down from $119

Finally, TurboTax is running a special for free expert help with simple tax returns, but qualifying customers must file by March 31 to qualify.

Take Our Poll: What Do You Plan To Use Your Tax Refund For?

Jackson Hewitt

Jackson Hewitt is offering a number of discounts and promos. New clients get 50% off in-person tax prep services through Jackson Hewitt’s “Switch. Save. Smile!” program. It’s available at participating locations only and is capped at $200. It’s available for “a limited time,” which varies by location, most of which are independently owned and operated.

Eligible front-line workers get 20% off in-person tax prep services at participating locations through April 9. Seniors 65 and up get 30% off at participating locations with discount code 4GF92.

LibertyTax

LibertyTax is offering 30% off with promo code LSC30P. The offer is good only for paid tax preparation at participating locations for new customers. One coupon only per customer per return.

Also, RetailMeNot has a validated offer for 20% off for online filing only with coupon code TSFB20.

E-File

If your return isn’t free to file, E-File is offering 25% off with coupon code get25now. Basic returns are free, so you can use the coupon to slash the price of the Deluxe Plus or Premium Plus editions.

TaxSlayer

Use code SAVE25 at checkout to get 25% off Classic, Premium and Self-Employed e-filing for federal returns with coupon code Honey25. The offer is good through April 18 and can’t be combined with any other deals or discounts.

TaxAct

TaxAct isn’t advertising any deals directly, but both RetailMeNot and CNET are listing a validated offer for 20% off your purchase with coupon code 8hza68fn. There’s no minimum purchase requirement and both new and existing users can take advantage of the deal.

FreeTaxUSA

FreeTaxUSA is already one of the least expensive options in the industry, but there’s still money to be saved. RetailMeNot and Forbes have a coupon for 10% off sitewide with no minimum order with promo code FREETAXUSA10.

Since federal returns are always free, you can apply it to the $14.99 state return or the $7.99 deluxe upgrade.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Tax Promos and Coupon Offers To Check Out if You Haven’t Filed Yet

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.