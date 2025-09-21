8 Tax Moves Single People Don’t Have To Worry About

Being single comes with many perks, like more freedom, more independence, and even a simpler tax return. Married couples and parents often have to deal with extra forms, deductions, and credits, but single filers can skip a lot of the paperwork. The downside, of course, is missing out on certain tax breaks that could save thousands of dollars a year.

Here are the eight tax moves single people don’t have to worry about, and what they might be missing out on financially.

Filing Joint Returns and Splitting Income

Married couples often strategize over whether to file jointly or separately. Single filers don’t have to deal with that since their status is always “single.” However, married couples filing jointly typically get wider tax brackets and higher standard deductions. For 2025, the standard deduction is $31,500 for joint filers compared with $15,750 for single filers.

The Child Tax Credit

Parents can claim up to $2,200 per child under 17 as a tax credit. For example, a married couple with two children could reduce their tax bill by $4,000. Singles won’t be able to do so. That said, if you’re single, you also won’t have to spend time tracking down birth certificates, Social Security numbers, or IRS Form 8812.

The Child and Dependent Care Credit

Raising kids gets expensive, and the IRS offers relief if you pay for daycare, babysitters, or after-school programs so you can work. Generally, you can claim up to 35% of care expenses in 2025, up to a limit of $3,000 of expenses for one child or dependent and up to $6,000 for two or more children or dependents.

Single filers without kids never have to save daycare receipts or fill out childcare forms, which means they won’t qualify for this credit to get extra cash back.

Adoption Tax Credit

If you adopt, the IRS gives you a break of up to $17,280 per child in 2025 for qualified adoption expenses like agency fees, court costs, and travel. It’s nonrefundable, which means it can reduce your tax bill but won’t generate a refund.

For single people without kids, this one’s also off the table entirely.

Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) for Families

The Earned Income Tax Credit is one of the most valuable breaks for low- to moderate-income families. For the 2025 tax year, the maximum EITC is:

$8,046 for families with three or more kids

for families with three or more kids $7,152 for families with two kids

for families with two kids $4,328 for families with one child

Single filers without dependents can qualify for a much smaller credit of just $649 max. It’s something, but still pretty low compared to the thousands that families get back.

Education Credits for Dependents

Parents who pay for their kids’ college can claim the American Opportunity Tax Credit (up to $2,500 per student) or the Lifetime Learning Credit (up to $2,000 per return).

Single filers without kids don’t have to worry about tuition bills or school paperwork for dependents, but they also won’t qualify for these credits.

Spousal IRA Contributions

Married couples can contribute to an IRA on behalf of a non-working spouse, which can potentially double their retirement tax benefits. In 2025, that’s $7,000 per spouse under 50 or $8,000 each if over 50. Together, that’s up to $16,000 sheltered in tax-advantaged accounts.

Singles can only contribute for themselves.

Inheritance and Gift Tax Exemptions for Spouses

Married couples can pass unlimited assets to each other without worrying about federal estate or gift taxes. Singles don’t have that privilege. The exemption limit for gifts to non-spouses in 2025 is $19,000 per recipient per year.

