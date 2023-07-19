8 Straight for Dow, Longest Streak in Nearly 4 Years

The Dow continues to climb, nabbing its eighth-straight win today, the longest winning streak for the blue-chip index since September 2019. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq nabbed their seventh win in the last eight trading days, the latter shrugging off a brief dip into the red. As investors weigh the latest earnings reports, Wall Street's "fear gauge," the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) logged its best single-session gain in nearly two weeks.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

Tech stock doubles subscribers' money

doubles subscribers' money How options traders can play a short-term top.

can play a short-term top. Plus, Carvana's big day; Cinemark stock downgraded; and our best trades recently.

5 Things to Know Today

Gold Static at 6-Week Highs

Oil prices fell today after domestic crude supplies were trimmed by a lower-than-expected margin last week. August-dated oil shed 40 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $75.35 per barrel.

Gold was static today, remaining near six-week highs. August-dated gold remained at $1,980.80 an ounce on the day.

