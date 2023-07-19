News & Insights

Markets

8 Straight for Dow, Longest Streak in Nearly 4 Years

July 19, 2023 — 04:24 pm EDT

Written by pmartin@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer ->

The Dow continues to climb, nabbing its eighth-straight win today, the longest winning streak for the blue-chip index since September 2019. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq nabbed their seventh win in the last eight trading days, the latter shrugging off a brief dip into the red. As investors weigh the latest earnings reports, Wall Street's "fear gauge," the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) logged its best single-session gain in nearly two weeks. 

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

  • Tech stock doubles subscribers' money
  • How options traders can play a short-term top. 
  • Plus, Carvana's big day; Cinemark stock downgraded; and our best trades recently.

Summary 0719

NYSE Nasdaq 0719

5 Things to Know Today

  1. Industrial production continues to lag, on all fronts. (MarketWatch)
  2. Commercial property investors have egg on their face. (Bloomberg)
  3. Carvana stock extends its renaissance. 
  4. What has this analyst wary of Cinemark stock?
  5. Common threads to our best trade returns lately.

Earnings 0719

UVOL 0719

Gold Static at 6-Week Highs

Oil prices fell today after domestic crude supplies were trimmed by a lower-than-expected margin last week. August-dated oil shed 40 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $75.35 per barrel.

Gold was static today, remaining near six-week highs. August-dated gold remained at $1,980.80 an ounce on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Schaeffer
Schaeffer's Investment Research, Inc. has been providing stock market publications, market recommendation services and stock option education since its inception in 1981 by founder and CEO, Bernie Schaeffer.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX
DJIA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.