8 Stocks That Warren Buffett Has Held for the Long Haul

Billionaire Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of the investing firm Berkshire Hathaway, is often sought after as a source of financial wisdom about investing for his tried-and-true approach to the stock market. You rarely find Buffett buying and selling stocks quickly, or jumping on trends like cryptocurrency, because he subscribes to an older mindset of purchasing stocks in stable companies and holding onto them for the long haul. Given his sizable portfolio and his net worth of roughly $117 billion, he appears to be onto something.

In his 2022 Berkshire Hathaway shareholder letter, Buffett underscored this attitude, writing, “The world is full of foolish gamblers, and they will not do as well as the patient investor. Patience can be learned. Having a long attention span and the ability to concentrate on one thing for a long time is a huge advantage.”

Here are the stocks that Buffett and his company have held for the longest time, some for as long as 34 years and others for an average of 17 years.

BYD Company

Buffett has held BYD Co Ltd (BYD) stock for 14 years, and it’s valued at $3.5 billion in his portfolio. The company makes and sells battery and battery products, particularly rechargeable and photovoltaic ones. They also provide product assembly services related to traditional fuel-engine vehicles and energy vehicles. The company’s headquarters are in Shenzhen, China, with sites in the U.S., Europe, Japan, India, Hong Kong and other areas.

Mondelez International

Buffett is invested in Mondelez International, a corporate snack empire known for making some of the most iconic products, from Oreo and Ritz to Cadbury and Clif Bar. Buffett has held this stock for 15 years, and it’s worth a cool $38.5 million in his portfolio. It’s no surprise that this sweet company, which operates in over 80 countries and makes some of the tastiest treats around, makes such a great investment.

UPS

Buffett is also invested in UPS, probably the most well-known package delivery company in the world right next to FedEx. It’s one that many people depend upon, as the world realized during the pandemic’s supply chain disruptions. Buffett has held this stock for 17 years, and it’s worth $10.3 million in his portfolio. In addition to the familiar brown vehicles you see driving down your street, UPS operates airlines and alternative fuel vehicles, delivering more than 11.1 million packages every day.

U.S. Bancorp

Buffett has held stock in U.S. Bank, officially U.S. Bancorp (USB), for 17 years. In addition to the kinds of products and services that banks are known for — such as savings and checking accounts, consumer and business loans, personal and business lines of credit — the company also engages in leasing, international banking, payment services, private banking and online and mobile banking. This stock is worth $290.9 million in Buffett’s portfolio.

Johnson & Johnson

Buffett has held onto Johnson & Johnson stock for 17 years as well, a company that is synonymous with healthcare. Not only does it create health and wellness products, but J&J got into the vaccine business during the pandemic, creating one of the COVID-19 vaccines. With more than 150,000 employees, it’s no wonder its worth $57.8 million in Buffett’s portfolio.

Procter & Gamble

Buffett has invested in the Procter & Gamble Company for 18 years. P&G is so deeply embedded in American consumerism, it covers just about every area of your home and life. You likely have the company’s personal care products in your bathroom and shower, home cleaning products in your kitchen or garage, and may use their toothpastes, baby wipes, paper towels, shampoos, and so on. Buffett’s stock investment in this company is worth $47.8 million in his portfolio.

American Express

American Express is one of the first credit card companies around, getting its start in the 1950s. Since then, in addition to offering traditional credit, they are now a global payments network. Buffett has held onto this stock for a whopping 29 years, to the tune of $22.4 billion of his portfolio.

Coca-Cola

The stock that Buffett has held the longest, 34 years, is Coca-Cola, the iconic American beverage company that was started in 1886. Coca-Cola now owns and produces more than 200 different kinds of beverage companies. No surprise that this popular company is worth $25.4 billion in Buffett’s portfolio.

