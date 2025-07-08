8 States Where You’ll Feel Tariff Prices the Most

Could Americans experience a tariff surge as soon as July 9? This is the deadline when President Donald Trump’s 90-day freeze on tariffs is set to expire. Its expiration means reciprocal tariffs and trade penalties also might be put into effect.
A 2025 LendingTree study revealed there are eight U.S. states with the highest percentage of imports from Canada, Mexico and China — amounting to two-thirds of their imports. The study contained a key finding that the majority of Americans, three out of four surveyed, said tariffs will lead to higher prices — with nearly 75% of respondents believing goods will become much more expensive.
Keep reading to see which eight states, and their imports, would be most negatively impacted because of tariffs.
1. Montana
- Total imports: $7,435,780,657
- Imports from Canada: $6,818,286,900
- % of imports from Canada: 91.7%
- Imports from Mexico: $110,622,617
- % of imports from Mexico: 1.5%
- Imports from China: $85,229,548
- % of imports from China: 1.1%
- % of imports: 94.3%
2. New Mexico
- Total imports: $6,012,430,661
- Imports from Canada: $568,573,679
- % of imports from Canada: 9.5%
- Imports from Mexico: $2,464,657,787
- % of imports from Mexico: 41%
- Imports from China: $1,587,644,483
- % of imports from China: 26.4%
- % of imports: 76.9%
3. Vermont
- Total imports: $3,767,992,923
- Imports from Canada: $2,543,133,752
- % of imports from Canada: 67.5%
- Imports from Mexico: $91,422,520
- % of imports from Mexico: 2.4%
- Imports from China: $189,893,732
- % of imports from China: 5%
- % of imports: 75%
4. Michigan
- Total imports: $171,163,683,088
- Imports from Canada: $50,788,183,627
- % of imports from Canada: 29.7%
- Imports from Mexico: $69,021,705,915
- % of imports from Mexico: 40.3%
- Imports from China: $8,312,635,296
- % of imports from China: 4.9%
- % of imports: 74.9%
5. Maine
- Total imports: $7,265,368,207
- Imports from Canada: $5,040,114,477
- % of imports from Canada: 69.4%
- Imports from Mexico: $111,454,592
- % of imports from Mexico: 1.5%
- Imports from China: $167,145,865
- % of imports from China: 2.3%
- % of imports: 73.2%
6. North Dakota
- Total imports: $4,696,808,181
- Imports from Canada: $2,984,487,270
- % of imports from Canada: 63.5%
- Imports from Mexico: $205,270,083
- % of imports from Mexico: 4.4%
- Imports from China: $170,174,383
- % of imports from China: 3.6%
- % of imports: 71.5%
7. Oklahoma
- Total imports: $17,756,683,987
- Imports from Canada: $9,022,392,340
- % of imports from Canada: 50.8%
- Imports from Mexico: $1,131,066,027
- % of imports from Mexico: 6.4%
- Imports from China: $2,496,237,138
- % of imports from China: 14.1%
- % of imports: 71.2%
8. Wyoming
- Total imports: $1,029,342,212
- Imports from Canada: $560,635,733
- % of imports from Canada: 54.5%
- Imports from Mexico: $27,447,636
- % of imports from Mexico: 2.7%
- Imports from China: $115,434,541
- % of imports from China: 11.2%
- % of imports: 68.3%
