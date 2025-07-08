Personal Finance

8 States Where You’ll Feel Tariff Prices the Most

July 08, 2025 — 10:01 am EDT

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates->

Could Americans experience a tariff surge as soon as July 9? This is the deadline when President Donald Trump’s 90-day freeze on tariffs is set to expire. Its expiration means reciprocal tariffs and trade penalties also might be put into effect.

A 2025 LendingTree study revealed there are eight U.S. states with the highest percentage of imports from Canada, Mexico and China — amounting to two-thirds of their imports. The study contained a key finding that the majority of Americans, three out of four surveyed, said tariffs will lead to higher prices — with nearly 75% of respondents believing goods will become much more expensive. 

Keep reading to see which eight states, and their imports, would be most negatively impacted because of tariffs.

Cityscape in Bozeman, Montana, USA.

1. Montana

  • Total imports: $7,435,780,657
  • Imports from Canada: $6,818,286,900
    • % of imports from Canada: 91.7%
  • Imports from Mexico: $110,622,617
    • % of imports from Mexico: 1.5%
  • Imports from China: $85,229,548
    • % of imports from China: 1.1%
  • % of imports: 94.3%

Colorful store facades and cafe in downtown Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA on a sunny day.

2. New Mexico

  • Total imports: $6,012,430,661
  • Imports from Canada: $568,573,679
    • % of imports from Canada: 9.5%
  • Imports from Mexico: $2,464,657,787
    • % of imports from Mexico: 41%
  • Imports from China: $1,587,644,483
    • % of imports from China: 26.4%
  • % of imports: 76.9%

The village of South Peacham nestled in the hill side of Vermont.

3. Vermont

  • Total imports: $3,767,992,923
  • Imports from Canada: $2,543,133,752
    • % of imports from Canada: 67.5%
  • Imports from Mexico: $91,422,520
    • % of imports from Mexico: 2.4%
  • Imports from China: $189,893,732
    • % of imports from China: 5%
  • % of imports: 75%
Detroit Aerial view sunset.

4. Michigan

  • Total imports: $171,163,683,088
  • Imports from Canada: $50,788,183,627
    • % of imports from Canada: 29.7%
  • Imports from Mexico: $69,021,705,915
    • % of imports from Mexico: 40.3%
  • Imports from China: $8,312,635,296
    • % of imports from China: 4.9%
  • % of imports: 74.9%
Presque Isle is the commercial center and largest city in Aroostook County, Maine, United States.

5. Maine

  • Total imports: $7,265,368,207
  • Imports from Canada: $5,040,114,477
    • % of imports from Canada: 69.4%
  • Imports from Mexico: $111,454,592
    • % of imports from Mexico: 1.5%
  • Imports from China: $167,145,865
    • % of imports from China: 2.3%
  • % of imports: 73.2%

Woman looking at high heels in a clothing store.

6. North Dakota

  • Total imports: $4,696,808,181
  • Imports from Canada: $2,984,487,270
    • % of imports from Canada: 63.5%
  • Imports from Mexico: $205,270,083
    • % of imports from Mexico: 4.4%
  • Imports from China: $170,174,383
    • % of imports from China: 3.6%
  • % of imports: 71.5%
Oklahoma City, USA - February 19, 2014: Red sports car driving on empty downtown streets during sunset time.

7. Oklahoma

  • Total imports: $17,756,683,987
  • Imports from Canada: $9,022,392,340
    • % of imports from Canada: 50.8%
  • Imports from Mexico: $1,131,066,027
    • % of imports from Mexico: 6.4%
  • Imports from China: $2,496,237,138
    • % of imports from China: 14.1%
  • % of imports: 71.2%
Aerial view of Casper, Wyoming, USA.

8. Wyoming

  • Total imports: $1,029,342,212
  • Imports from Canada: $560,635,733
    • % of imports from Canada: 54.5%
  • Imports from Mexico: $27,447,636
    • % of imports from Mexico: 2.7%
  • Imports from China: $115,434,541
    • % of imports from China: 11.2%
  • % of imports: 68.3%





