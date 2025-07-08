8 States Where You’ll Feel Tariff Prices the Most

Could Americans experience a tariff surge as soon as July 9? This is the deadline when President Donald Trump’s 90-day freeze on tariffs is set to expire. Its expiration means reciprocal tariffs and trade penalties also might be put into effect.

A 2025 LendingTree study revealed there are eight U.S. states with the highest percentage of imports from Canada, Mexico and China — amounting to two-thirds of their imports. The study contained a key finding that the majority of Americans, three out of four surveyed, said tariffs will lead to higher prices — with nearly 75% of respondents believing goods will become much more expensive.

Keep reading to see which eight states, and their imports, would be most negatively impacted because of tariffs.

1. Montana

Total imports: $7,435,780,657

$7,435,780,657 Imports from Canada: $6,818,286,900 % of imports from Canada: 91.7%

$6,818,286,900 Imports from Mexico: $110,622,617 % of imports from Mexico: 1.5%

$110,622,617 Imports from China: $85,229,548 % of imports from China: 1.1%

$85,229,548 % of imports: 94.3%

2. New Mexico

Total imports: $6,012,430,661

$6,012,430,661 Imports from Canada: $568,573,679 % of imports from Canada: 9.5%

$568,573,679 Imports from Mexico: $2,464,657,787 % of imports from Mexico: 41%

$2,464,657,787 Imports from China: $1,587,644,483 % of imports from China: 26.4%

$1,587,644,483 % of imports: 76.9%

3. Vermont

Total imports: $3,767,992,923

$3,767,992,923 Imports from Canada: $2,543,133,752 % of imports from Canada: 67.5%

$2,543,133,752 Imports from Mexico: $91,422,520 % of imports from Mexico: 2.4%

$91,422,520 Imports from China: $189,893,732 % of imports from China: 5%

$189,893,732 % of imports: 75%

4. Michigan

Total imports: $171,163,683,088

$171,163,683,088 Imports from Canada: $50,788,183,627 % of imports from Canada: 29.7%

$50,788,183,627 Imports from Mexico: $69,021,705,915 % of imports from Mexico: 40.3%

$69,021,705,915 Imports from China: $8,312,635,296 % of imports from China: 4.9%

$8,312,635,296 % of imports: 74.9%

5. Maine

Total imports: $7,265,368,207

$7,265,368,207 Imports from Canada: $5,040,114,477 % of imports from Canada: 69.4%

$5,040,114,477 Imports from Mexico: $111,454,592 % of imports from Mexico: 1.5%

$111,454,592 Imports from China: $167,145,865 % of imports from China: 2.3%

$167,145,865 % of imports: 73.2%

6. North Dakota

Total imports: $4,696,808,181

$4,696,808,181 Imports from Canada: $2,984,487,270 % of imports from Canada: 63.5%

$2,984,487,270 Imports from Mexico: $205,270,083 % of imports from Mexico: 4.4%

$205,270,083 Imports from China: $170,174,383 % of imports from China: 3.6%

$170,174,383 % of imports: 71.5%

7. Oklahoma

Total imports: $17,756,683,987

$17,756,683,987 Imports from Canada: $9,022,392,340 % of imports from Canada: 50.8%

$9,022,392,340 Imports from Mexico: $1,131,066,027 % of imports from Mexico: 6.4%

$1,131,066,027 Imports from China: $2,496,237,138 % of imports from China: 14.1%

$2,496,237,138 % of imports: 71.2%

8. Wyoming

Total imports: $1,029,342,212

$1,029,342,212 Imports from Canada: $560,635,733 % of imports from Canada: 54.5%

$560,635,733 Imports from Mexico: $27,447,636 % of imports from Mexico: 2.7%

$27,447,636 Imports from China: $115,434,541 % of imports from China: 11.2%

$115,434,541 % of imports: 68.3%

