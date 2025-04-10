Personal Finance

8 States Where the Top 1% Pay More Than $25 Billion in Taxes

April 10, 2025 — 11:02 am EDT

Many people are under the impression that the top 1% don’t have to pay much, if anything, in taxes. While it is true the wealthy often find ways to write off a lot of their income, that does not mean they are not paying a big chunk to the IRS every year.

GOBankingRates recently looked at 2024 tax data from the IRS to discover just how much the top 1% pay in taxes in America. We found that the richest people in eight states pay more than $25 billion in taxes.

California leads the way at over $122 billion, and Florida is approaching that 12-digit marker as well. Check out what the richest taxpayers give the IRS in these states.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA in autumn overlooking Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

8. Pennsylvania

  • Total income tax share for the top 1%: 35.1%
  • Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25.8%
  • Total income tax for the top 1%: $26,128,752,000
  • Number of returns for the top 1%: 58,541

Boston, Massachusetts, at the USA Old State House and cityscape at dawn.

7. Massachusetts

  • Total income tax share for the top 1%: 38.2%
  • Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 27.3%
  • Total income tax for the top 1%: $26,646,912,000
  • Number of returns for the top 1%: 32,795

Newark is the largest city in New Jersey.

6. New Jersey

  • Total income tax share for the top 1%: 33.8%
  • Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 27.4%
  • Total income tax for the top 1%: $26,899,308,000
  • Number of returns for the top 1%: 43,042
Chicago cityscape looking out over the rush hour traffic commute of the highway in Illinois USA.

5. Illinois

  • Total income tax share for the top 1%: 38.4%
  • Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 27.0%
  • Total income tax for the top 1%: $32,677,874,000
  • Number of returns for the top 1%: 56,794
Albany skyline with autumn colored trees in the foreground and rolling, puffy clouds with a blue sky in the background.

4. New York

  • Total income tax share for the top 1%: 46.3%
  • Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 27.6%
  • Total income tax for the top 1%: $79,488,609,000
  • Number of returns for the top 1%: 91,840

Cityscape of downtown Austin from the west in Zilker park 2025 stock photo

3. Texas

  • Total income tax share for the top 1%: 44.5%
  • Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 26.7%
  • Total income tax for the top 1%: $81,990,700,000
  • Number of returns for the top 1%: 128,130
Destin Florida iStock

2. Florida

  • Total income tax share for the top 1%: 53.6%
  • Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 26%
  • Total income tax for the top 1%: $96,264,565,000
  • Number of returns for the top 1%: 105,101
San Francisco County, Cable Car, California Street, Overhead Cable Car.

1. California

  • Total income tax share for the top 1%: 38.6%
  • Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 27%
  • Total income tax for the top 1%: $122,452,981,000
  • Number of returns for the top 1%: 175,045

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed individual tax returns by state to find out how much the top 1% pay in taxes. Using data from the IRS SOI tax stats, the individual tax rates by income percentiles and by state were included. The states were sorted to show the highest to lowest tax share percentage. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 6, 2025.

