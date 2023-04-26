8 States Where Apartments Are Getting Cheaper Right Now

The median monthly rent in the United States in March was $1,937. That's 0.4% lower than March 2022 - the first time rent levels have dipped since March 2020, according to a study by Rent.com.

Mortgage Interest Rate Forecast for 2023: When Will Rates Go Down?

Learn: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

That continues a trend that has seen eight months of diminishing rise in rents, year over year. Month-over-month rents have dropped for the last four months and in six of the last seven, according to the study.

Increased vacancy, new inventory, a softening market and lower demand are all contributing factors, according to Rent.com and experts who spoke to GOBankingRates.

Eight states saw actual decreases from March 2022 to March 2023. Let's have a look at those states and explore why prices are dropping in some places, according to experts.

Nevada

Rent decrease YoY: 4.2%

Nevada is becoming more affordable for renters. In The Lone Star state, rents are reportedly down 4.2% year over year. The decrease is primarily owed to higher vacancy rates, which is evidently pushing landlords to lower prices.

Housing Market 2023: Prices Are Now So High That Banks Are Losing Money on Mortgages

Discover: 10 US Cities With Plenty of Jobs and Cheap Housing

Washington

Rent decrease YoY: 4.07%

Seattle is infamously expensive and rental prices there surged in 2022. But that's changing now. According to the study, rental rates in are down 4.07%.

Jennifer Spinelli, founder and CEO of Watson Buys, attributes the drop in costs to "more units becoming available that can meet the demand of renters, making landlords compete for tenants and offer lower rent prices."

Idaho

Rent decrease YoY: 3.95%

Also shaping up to be cheaper, rent-wise, than last year is Idaho, which is down 3.95%. Rent has dropped in Idaho for six straight months, per Rent.com. The slump could be linked to the surplus of new apartments being built in increasingly popular cities such as Boise.

Kansas

Rent decrease YoY: 2.36%

Rents in Kansas are down 2.36%, according to Rent.com. New construction combined with waning demand could be the root cause of the decline.

Find: 15 Cities Where Houses Are Best Bargains Right Now

Virginia

Rent decrease YoY: 1.66%

The driving factor behind recent rent declines in Virginia is likely a surplus of new rental units coming onto the market in 2023.

Massachusetts

Rent decrease YoY: 1.02%

From December 2021 to December 2022, the average rent in Boston increased by roughly 9.4%, according to research from Zillow. But now we're seeing a gentle dip.

"Boston and other cities in the state have seen a slight decrease in rent prices as well, with decreases of about 1% to 3%," Spinelli said. "This is likely due to an increase in the availability of apartments, allowing tenants to have more options when it comes to renting."

Maryland

Rent decrease YoY: 0.95%

Baltimore and other big cities have seen rent prices go down slightly too, Spinelli said. According to Rent.com's data, statewide rents have dropped by nearly 1%. The dip can be attributed to "more new construction of rental units, which has given tenants more options and driven the prices down," Spinelli said.

Check Out: 5 Expensive Renovations Homeowners Always Regret

Texas

Rent decrease YoY: 0.84%

According to Rent.com, the Lone Star State has seen a decrease in rents of 0.84%. But Carmela Carrasco, a Realtor and co-founder of Axel Property Management, finds that the drop in rents in Texas has been far more substantial.

"The state has been experiencing an increase in new developments, which has increased the supply of rental units," Carrasco said. "This has caused rent prices to decrease by an average of 5% over the last year."

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 States Where Apartments Are Getting Cheaper Right Now

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.