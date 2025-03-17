8 States That Pay Federal Workers More Than $50 per Hour

Federal jobs have historically offered stability and generous benefits, but salaries vary depending on the job and location. Add to that the recent formation of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and its sweeping changes, and government employees are likely to be feeling less certain.

A recent SmartAsset study analyzed federal salaries across the U.S., and eight states pay government workers a median of $50 per hour or more — equivalent to over $104,000 per year, based on the basic 40-hour workweek.

Read Next: American Workers Depend on Multiple Income Streams To Pay Bills — Which Are Most Common?

Explore More: 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

While some states maintain high median incomes for their federal workers, the long-term effects of the DOGE layoffs on the federal workforce remain to be seen.

Here are eight states that pay federal workers more than $50 per hour.

Also see how middle-class workers can transition to higher-paying jobs.

Maryland

Median salary: $137,624

$137,624 Hourly rate: $66.17

Maryland tops the list as part of the DMV, where a lot of federal agencies and government contractors are based. From the National Security Agency in Fort Meade to the Food and Drug Administration in Silver Spring, Maryland has one of the highest concentrations of federal employees in the country, which helps drive wages up.

Check Out: Top 15 Jobs That Let You Earn More and Stress Less in 2025

New Jersey

Median salary: $119,187

$119,187 Hourly rate: $57.30

New Jersey’s strong federal presence comes from its proximity to New York City and Philadelphia, along with several military bases and research facilities. The state’s high cost of living also contributes to higher salaries.

Virginia

Median salary: $117,962

$117,962 Hourly rate: $56.71

Virginia is home to federal employers that include the Pentagon, military contractors and intelligence agencies. The state’s strong defense sector and large concentration of federal offices mean it’s also among the top states with the most federal workers (No. 3 on the list).

Rhode Island

Median salary: $108,402

$108,402 Hourly rate: $52.12

Rhode Island’s federal workforce, though smaller, plays an important role in sectors like defense, research and regional offices. With 8,598 federal employees, the state ranks high in federal workers per capita, contributing significantly to the state’s economy.

Massachusetts

Median salary: $107,691

$107,691 Hourly rate: $51.77

Massachusetts has one of the highest costs of living in the U.S., so higher salaries are a bonus to federal workers living here.

Colorado

Median salary: $105,985

$105,985 Hourly rate: $50.95

Home to federal research labs and military installations, Colorado also has a higher-than-average cost of living.

New Hampshire

Median salary: $104,788

$104,788 Hourly rate: $50.38

With one of the smallest federal workforces of all the states on this list, New Hampshire has 5,208 federal employees. Its strategic location near Boston provides opportunities for federal workers in nearby regional offices and research facilities.

Connecticut

Median salary: $104,510

$104,510 Hourly rate: $50.25

Despite having the fewest federal workers per capita, the state ensures its federal positions are well compensated, reflecting the specialized nature of many roles.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 States That Pay Federal Workers More Than $50 per Hour

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.