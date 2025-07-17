8 Smart Ways Frugal People Are Living Like There’s Already a Recession

Fears of a recession are growing louder, and many people aren’t waiting for an official announcement to make changes. Rising prices on essentials like rent, food and healthcare are already forcing tough choices, and these workers are finding ways to survive economic uncertainty long before a downturn becomes official.

Discover More: 9 Downsizing Tips for the Middle Class To Save on Monthly Expenses

For You: 6 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money That Actually Work

According to a study from Lance Surety Bonds, people are slashing spending, picking up extra work and moving to cheaper locations to stay ahead of rising costs. Their strategies show what it really takes to recession-proof a household when paychecks can’t keep up with inflation.

Cutting Personal Spending

More than half of frontline workers (58%) have cut personal spending to the bone. Eliminating non-essential expenses is a recommended first line of defense when paychecks don’t stretch like they used to.

Picking Up Side Hustles

More than half are bringing in extra income through side gigs. They’re not alone; 41% of U.S. consumers now have supplemental income streams, according to PYMNTS, as people try to close the gap between wages and cost of living.

Dipping Into Savings Early

A third of those surveyed said they’ve already dipped into savings. When income falls short, savings becomes a lifeline, but one that needs to be rationed carefully. It’s best used to cover essentials like housing, food or utilities, not to maintain non-essentials that no longer fit the budget.

Stopping Saving or Investing

Twenty-seven percent have paused contributions to savings or investments as prices for essentials climb. With basic expenses climbing and wages remaining flat in many industries, long-term planning often gets pushed aside to manage short-term survival.

Working Longer Hours

A quarter have taken on extra hours, with 21% working 15 or more extra hours each week. That’s the equivalent of nearly 100 full workdays a year, a temporary fix for shrinking purchasing power, but one that risks burnout.

Selling Personal Belongings

A quarter of people surveyed reported they have sold off tools, electronics or vehicles to make ends meet. With figures from the New York Fed showing that U.S. household debt is now at $18.2 trillion, selling unused assets can be a smarter move than borrowing at high interest.

Taking on Personal Debt

Incurring personal debt to manage rising costs has jumped as well. If borrowing is unavoidable, focusing on the lowest-interest options available and creating a strict repayment plan before taking on new debt can help limit long-term damage.

Moving to Cheaper Housing

While it may be a stretch for some, 9% of the workers surveyed have relocated to less expensive areas. Redfin reports that median U.S. asking rent dropped 1% year over year to $1,633 in May 2025, and sometimes moving even a short distance can save hundreds each month, savings that go straight toward rent, bills or debt.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Smart Ways Frugal People Are Living Like There’s Already a Recession

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.