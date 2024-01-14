8 Ski Towns Just Like Aspen but Much Cheaper

With its fancy resort hotels, high-end dining and designer shopping, Aspen, Colorado has long been a popular winter getaway for the rich and famous, yet has become financially out of reach for most ordinary people. In general, skiing has never been a sport for the frugal, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy it on a budget.

Here are some towns where you can enjoy a ski vacation without breaking the bank.

1. Big Sky, Montana

Big Sky, located in Bozeman, Montana, is a great destination for the budget-conscious skier. You can fly non-stop into Bozeman from 30 U.S. destinations, from Boston to Houston to Los Angeles. At Big Sky Resort, you can book your lodging, lift tickets, lessons and ski rentals all in one place, and save with package pricing.

2. Ketchum, Idaho

Ketchum and nearby Sun Valley offer a resort feel at more reasonable prices than Utah or Colorado resorts.

The Knob Hill Inn offers reasonable room rates and discounts for booking early. You might also check out the Best Wester Tyrolean Lodge or Cottonwood Condominiums.

3. Stowe, Vermont

A quintessential New England ski town, Stowe has resorts, hotels, dining and most of all, charm. Stay in The Lodge at Spruce Peak Village for an all-in-one experience, or choose a nearby bed-and-breakfast or vacation rental property. If you plan ahead, you can even stay at the Trapp Family Lodge, which is still run by members of the Von Trapp family of The Sound of Music fame.

4. Park City, Utah

Park City hosted most of the major skiing and snowboarding events of the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Olympics. Winter sports enthusiasts can choose from the Deer Valley Resort, Park City Mountain and Woodward Park City for skiing, snowboarding, telemarking and even heli-skiing.

For a luxury experience, stay at the Montage at Deer Valley or St. Regis Deer Valley — book early and stay five or more days for discounts. If these resorts are out of your budget, look for VRBO or Airbnb rentals.

5. Truckee-Tahoe, California

The Lake Tahoe area is a year-round vacation destination and is home to several world class resorts for skiers and snowboarders. The area averages 380 inches of snow each winter, enough to satisfy even the most die-hard snow sports enthusiast.

For ski-in, ski-out condo rentals, check out Red Wolf Lodge at Olympic Valley. Or stay at Forest Suites Resort at Heavenly Valley, where you can hop on the Heavenly Ski Resort Gondola for that first run of the day.

6. Jackson Hole, Wyoming

Jackson Hole in the Tetons is assessable from 12 major U.S. cities by non-stop flight into Jackson Hole airport, 20 miles from the resort. An interesting fact about the mountain: Air temperatures at the top of the mountain can be 30 to 40 degrees warmer than in the valley. Here — unlike most ski areas — if you want to warm up, go up to the top of the mountain, not down to the base.

Jackson Hole has a large selection of accommodations just off the mountain where you can get a great deal (under $200 a night). Many have a shuttle that will take you to the mountain, so if you don’t need a ski-in, ski-out location, there are bargains to be had here.

7. Arapahoe Basin, Colorado

If Aspen is too pricey for you but you still want to ski in Colorado, try Arapahoe Basin. Lift tickets can cost less than $100, especially on weekdays, but you have to purchase in advance online. You can get an even better deal if you’re skiing for three or more days. With smaller crowds and shorter lines, you’ll get even more for your money here.

Lodging in Arapahoe Basin is affordable too, with well-known hotel chains like Best Western, Comfort Suites and Homewood Suites by Hilton providing clean, dependable, no-frills accommodations.

8. Beech Mountain, North Carolina

North Carolina may not be the first destination that pops into your mind for a ski vacation, but it’s worth a look, especially if you’re on a budget.

The Beech Mountain Resort offers lodging, lift tickets, lessons and equipment rentals all in one place. You can get a lift ticket for $40, or about $300 for a five-day pass, and accommodations are reasonable as well. If snow isn’t in the forecast, they’ll make some for you, so don’t discount a North Carolina ski vacation.

Tips for Saving on Your Ski Vacation

Smart planning will help you save money on your ski vacation. Here are some tips to help:

Look close to home.

Find a destination you can drive to, rather than paying to take the whole family on a cross-country flight. If driving isn’t possible, look for a place you can get to on a non-stop flight, which is often cheaper and will save you time.

Buy your lodging and lift tickets in advance.

The earlier you book your lodging, the better deal you’re likely to get. Lift tickets are typically priced the same no matter when you buy them, but you should still buy them early — popular mountains may sell out and then you’d be left out in the, well, cold.

Look for multi-day tickets or even season passes.

Many mountains offer a discount if you buy a ticket for two, three or more days. In some cases, depending on the length of your vacation, you may even be better off to buy a season ticket – do the math and see which deal is best for you. If you need to rent equipment and/or want to take a lesson, look for deals on the things you need when you buy everything together.

If you don’t need spa services or a hot tub, consider VRBO or AirBNB rentals instead of resort hotels.

By renting a place with a kitchen, you can save even more by cooking your own meals instead of dining out in restaurants.

Avoid peak vacation times.

Holiday periods like Christmas, New Year’s, Martin Luther King Jr. weekend and President’s Day weekend and the following week are common school and work vacation weeks/ weekends. Bargains instead can often be had in the first and last weeks of the season, although you run the risk of not having enough snow.

When you employ these cost-saving strategies on your next ski vacation, you’ll still have as much fun as you would have had at a high-end resort, but without the post-vacation money hangover.

