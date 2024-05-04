8 Remote Gigs That Pay at Least $60K a Year To Start

Remote work has redefined the global economy, and today’s robust job market presents the possibility of securing high-paying starter jobs that offer both flexibility and attractive financial rewards.

Here are eight career opportunities in three different industries that leverage the digital space to offer strong salaries and the ability to work from anywhere.

Tech Industry

Tech is rapidly expanding, and it’s a sector that promises both competitive salaries and a wealth of opportunities for career growth in remote work settings.

Industry experts like entrepreneur Max Williams, founder and CEO of HeroBot, and Ben Lamarche, general manager at Lock Search Group, lend credence to this. With proper skills, credentials and attitude, professionals can pursue rewarding and profitable careers in the comfort of their homes. The following jobs are just a few examples.

RPA Developer

Average salary: $82,385, according to PayScale

Robotic process automation (RPA), or software robotics, uses intelligent automation technologies to perform repetitive office tasks, such as filling in forms, moving files and extracting data. Individuals with an understanding of RPA tools and programming skills in languages like Python can network with other professionals online as well as search job boards and company websites.

Software Engineer/Software Developer

Average salary: $93,346, according Payscale

With entry-level positions in tech companies or startups, these individuals help with the development of web applications, mobile apps, or software solutions. They will be familiar with programming languages such as Python or JavaScript and have relevant certifications or a degree in computer science.

Data Analyst

Average salary: $67,302 according to Payscale

Data analysts are professionals who gather, interpret and analyze data to inform and guide business decisions.

Technical Support Specialist

Average salary: $60,810 according the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

These professional troubleshooters offer technical support and guidance to companies or individuals encountering technical, hardware or software problems.

Technical Writer

Average salary: $92,750, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

A UX designer shapes the overall experience of using a digital product to ensure it is user-friendly and intuitive. As Alexander Brandrup, founder of CBD wellness company Neurogan, notes, these individuals are sought by many businesses who need a well-designed site to attract new customers.

Travel Industry

Michael Sawyer of Ultimate Kilimanjaro highlighted the travel industry as a great place to look for online jobs. The tourist industry is fast-paced and evergreen, and the following gig offers remote work at a solid starting salary.

Operations Manager

Average salary: $72,604 according to Payscale

Tour company operations managers organize travel plans and manage vendors to ensure smooth client experiences. With customer satisfaction in mind, they handle the essential tasks of the travel business, from logistics to hospitality.

Finance

Securing a remote finance position with a salary of $60,000 is pretty efficient. A person should showcase proficiency in financial modeling and data analysis, and have a familiarity with industry-specific software can make you a competitive candidate in the job market.

Financial Analyst

Average Salary: $66.959 according to Payscale

Financial analysts study and interpret financial data, market trends, and economic conditions. They can work for asset management companies, banks, or corporations. They create models to predict the outcomes of investment strategies.

Insurance Underwriter

Average salary: $64,189 according to Payscale

Insurance underwriters evaluate risks, analyze payment and premiums associated with those risks, and decides whether a business qualifies for insurance coverage. Connor Bauserman, a financial expert, says these remote jobs are well compensated and require nothing more than a bachelor’s degree in most cases.

The global COVID-19 pandemic expanded remote work, presenting many well-paid entry-level opportunities for those who prefer productivity over commuting. This means that individuals can kick-start a promising career right from home, embracing work-life balance as the new normal.

