8 Real Estate Trends To Ride Now To Improve Your Home’s Resale Value for 2026

Anyone hoping to sell a home in 2026 should already be thinking about ways to improve and upgrade their property to make it more salable. With interest rates remaining high, plus tariff impacts making everyday costs of living more expensive, homebuyers may be pickier than ever.

Andrew Draayer, a real estate investor at Andrew the Homebuyer, warned sellers that “homeowners’ wallets are taking a hit from tariffs, tariffs, tariffs.” This means they’re less interested in spending their own money on all the little items for a new home, from bathroom vanities to light fixtures and garden equipment. Sellers are going to have to eat more costs to find the highest bidder.

Draayer and Darren Robertson, a realtor and founder of Northern Virginia Home Pro, offered eight real estate trends to ride now so you can get the best return on your investment next year.

Going Above and Beyond

The reality of buyers fleeing the market and more homes going up for sale means sellers must not only be competitive in their pricing but also be the “best house on the block,” Draayer said. The key to increasing your home’s value “is to over improve.”

He said that simple touches like new finishes won’t cut it. “Go above and beyond with things like a high-end washer and dryer, upgraded refrigerator and modern blinds. You need to deliver the most move-in ready product possible to stand out from the crowd.”

Renovating Big-Ticket Items

Expect to spend the bulk of your money on a renovation on big-ticket items such as roofs, windows and HVAC systems, Draayer said.

“It’s a huge selling point to be able to tell a buyer: “You won’t have to worry about replacing your air conditioner for 10-plus years.”

Adding Usable Space

People are also sick of spending money on formal dining rooms or huge vaulted ceilings that don’t contribute to everyday living, Draayer said. People want “usable space,” such as “multipurpose spaces for an office, playroom or homeschooling room.”

Prioritizing Open Floor Plans and Minimalism

The desire for more usable space may play a greater role in buyers’ desire for open floor plans in this market, Robertson said. “Many people want more options when it comes to arranging interiors as they please,” he explained.

They want them clean and simple, too. “Aesthetic trends still seem to be firmly rooted in minimalist and sleek designs, with muted colors, clean lines and open space layouts designed to maximize natural light all proving to raise the value of otherwise average homes,” he said.

Smart Home Integration

Smart home integration is another big selling point, according to Robertson, with the rise of more sophisticated app-based security systems, voice-controlled infrastructure and smart HVAC systems. He said as many as 3 in 5 homeowners are expected to be using such devices by the end of this year.

Kitchen Upgrades

If you’re going to fully renovate any part of your home, make it the kitchen, Robertson said.

“Kitchen renovations, as always, are expected to continue offering great ROI in the coming years, especially with tariffs potentially raising the price of materials like stone countertops and flooring.”

He recommended opting for evergreen features like natural stone countertops and kitchen islands in case the cost of raw materials increases any further.

Energy Efficiency With a Caveat

While in some cases it might make sense to add energy-efficient features like solar panels and smart energy systems, some buyers “are a little cautious of potential maintenance requirements,” Robertson said.

Generally speaking, he suggested any other efforts to reduce energy consumption will most likely be received positively with energy costs continuing to rise.

Prioritizing Functional Over Cosmetic

Structural and functional improvements should be prioritized in this market, as well, Robertson said, as many buyers are looking to shield themselves from future costs at a time when the cost of living is expected to continue rising.

While cosmetic improvements “will get people through the door for viewings,” he said most buyers will jump at the first sign of any structural uncertainty or long-standing damage.

It’s still worth doing simple things like landscaping, powerwashing exterior features and general decluttering, because they can also raise a home’s value, but they may not have the appeal of some of the more significant renovations, he said.

Making a Bigger Spend

In general, Draayer said that with high inflation, high interest rates, increasing supply and low buyer demand, “you’ve got to shell out the big bucks to sell right now.”

He said sellers should brace for spending more and selling for less than they would have this time last year.

