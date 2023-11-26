8 Places To Retire That Are Just Like Texas But Even Cheaper

Texas has long been a popular retirement destination, known for its warm climate, low cost of living, and lack of state income tax.

Next: 10 Places To Retire That Are Just Like Arizona But Way Cheaper

Find Out: 3 Ways To Recession-Proof Your Retirement

For those looking to stretch their retirement dollars even further, there are several places that offer a similar lifestyle to Texas at an even lower cost.

If you love living in Texas but want to save some money on housing costs, you might be interested in exploring some other options. Here are a few of the many cities across North America that offer a similar lifestyle, culture and climate to Texas, but with lower median home prices.

Memphis, Tennessee

The second-largest city in Tennessee, Memphis is located in the southwestern corner of the state along the Mississippi River.

Both Memphis and Texas have strong connections to music history, especially blues, rock and roll and country genres. Legends Elvis Presley, B.B. King and Johnny Cash all rose to fame in Memphis, and the city is famous for its music venues such as Beale Street, Graceland and Sun Studio.

Memphis offers a rich cultural heritage, a lively entertainment scene and a low cost of living. The median home price is just $194,700. Like Texas, Memphis also has a reputation for being fun-loving, laid-back and hospitable, and it boasts barbecue restaurants such as Central BBQ, Corky’s BBQ and Rendezvous. Memphis also has many attractions such as the Memphis Zoo, the National Civil Rights Museum, the Memphis Botanic Garden and the Peabody Hotel.

Florida’s Retirees Are Fleeing: Here’s Where They’re Going Instead

Paducah, Kentucky

Famous for its thriving arts scene, riverside location, and BBQ joints, Paducah offers a lot of Texas appeal for retirees on a budget. Art galleries, a quilt museum, and creative workshops provide engaging activities for seniors who want to stay active through retirement.

Paducah enjoys four seasons with generally mild winters — snowfall is about half the national average. Median home prices are around $249,900, while Kentucky’s overall tax burden ranks as one of America’s lowest. Retirees who want an artsy city with Texas sensibilities can settle down in Paducah without breaking the bank.

Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville is the largest city in Kentucky and the seat of Jefferson County. Both Louisville and Texas have a strong affinity for horses and horse racing, as well as bourbon and whiskey production. Both places also have a similar climate, with warm and humid summers and mild winters.

Louisville offers a blend of Southern charm and Midwestern practicality, with a low cost of living, a vibrant cultural scene and a scenic location along the Ohio River. The median home price is $255,000. The city is known for its culinary diversity, especially its signature dish of Hot Brown, a turkey and bacon sandwich covered with cheese sauce. The city also has many attractions such as the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory, the Muhammad Ali Center, the Louisville Zoo and the Kentucky Science Center.

Little Rock, Arkansas

Little Rock is the capital and most populous city of Arkansas, a state that was once part of the Republic of Texas before joining the U.S. in 1836. The states have similar landscapes, with rolling hills, forests, rivers and lakes. Little Rock also has a comparable climate to Texas, with hot and humid summers and cool winters. The city also shares some cultural traits with Texas, such as a love of football, country music and Southern hospitality.

Little Rock offers a mix of urban amenities and natural beauty, with a downtown area that features museums, restaurants, shops and nightlife venues, as well as parks, trails and scenic views along the Arkansas River. The median home price is $275,000.

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City is the capital and largest city in Oklahoma, a state that shares a border and a rich history with Texas. Both states were part of the Confederate States of America during the Civil War and have strong ties to the oil and gas industry. Oklahoma City also has a similar climate to Texas, with hot summers and mild winters, and is known for its friendly people, cowboy culture and barbecue cuisine.

With a median home price of $305,000, Oklahoma City offers a low cost of living, a vibrant downtown area, plenty of outdoor recreation opportunities and a diverse arts and entertainment scene. The city is home to the Oklahoma City Thunder NBA team, the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum, the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden and the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum.

Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha is the largest city in Nebraska. Both Omaha and Texas have strong ties to agriculture, especially cattle ranching. Both places also have similar weather patterns, with hot summers and cold winters.

Omaha offers a high quality of life and a diverse economy. The median home price is $319,000. The city has a thriving downtown area that features the Old Market district, which is filled with historic buildings, shops, restaurants and art galleries. The city also has many cultural and recreational attractions, such as the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, the Joslyn Art Museum, the Omaha Children’s Museum and the Lauritzen Gardens.

Hot Springs, Arkansas

For retirees who love soaking up Texas-style outdoor recreation, Hot Springs is a natural fit. This historic city in central Arkansas is nestled among lush forests and lakes. The main draw is the natural thermal springs that fill local bathhouses, allowing visitors to relax in the warm, mineral-rich waters.

Outdoorsy retirees can also enjoy dozens of hiking trails, boating and fishing on Lake Ouachita, and playing golf on some beautifully designed courses. Median home prices sit around $349,500. With its beautiful scenery and access to nature, Hot Springs has a lot of Texas appeal at a cheaper price point.

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Albuquerque is the largest city in New Mexico. Both Albuquerque and Texas have a rich Hispanic and Native American heritage. Both places also have a similar landscape, with desert plains, mountains and canyons, as well as comparable climates, with hot and dry summers and cool winters.

Albuquerque offers a unique cultural diversity, sunny weather and a low cost of living. The median home price is $350,000. The city is famous for its annual International Balloon Fiesta, which attracts hundreds of hot air balloons from around the world. The city also has many attractions such as the Old Town district, which features historic adobe buildings, shops and restaurants; the Sandia Peak Tramway, which offers panoramic views of the city and the mountains; the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, which showcases the art and history of the Pueblo people; and the Petroglyph National Monument, which preserves ancient rock carvings.

San Miguel de Allende, Mexico

Located in Mexico’s central highlands, San Miguel de Allende is a beloved retirement spot for American expats drawn to the city’s old world Spanish architecture, lively arts scene, and year-round mild climate. Galleries and cultural attractions like the historic El Jardín square give the town an Austin-like appeal. With language schools and English speakers, transitioning is fairly easy.

The overall cost of living is almost 50% lower than the average U.S. city. Real estate is also quite affordable. Expats say excellent healthcare is available at a fraction of American prices. For adventurous retirees, San Miguel’s comforts, amenities and cheap costs make an ideal south-of-the-border home.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Places To Retire That Are Just Like Texas But Even Cheaper

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.