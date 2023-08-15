News & Insights

8 Pet Products That Are Cheaper at Costco

If you're on the hunt to find affordable options for your furbabies, Costco could be just the place to shop. The discount warehouse offers a wide variety of quality pet products at often amazing prices.

From puppy pads to pet beds, here are eight pet products that are cheaper at Costco. 

Costco absorbent pads

Kirkland Signature Extra-Large Absorbent Pads

If you have a puppy in training or an older dog who is prone to indoor accidents, Kirkland Signature absorbent pads for pets in an extra-large size of 30 inches by 23 inches are a great deal. The pads come 100 to a pack for $21.99, which comes out to $0.22 each. 

Walmart's best-selling extra-large dog pads are a bit larger at 26 X 30 but are much less economical -- $13.78 for 30 or about $0.46 each.

Costco NutriBites

Canature NutriBites Freeze Dried Beef Liver Dog and Cat Pet Treats

Canature NutriBites have only one ingredient: fresh beef liver. The treats are freeze-dried before packaging, to lock in the vitamins and minerals, including vitamin A, vitamin B, magnesium, iron, selenium and zinc. Costco offers two 17.6-ounce bags of these grain-free pet treats for $29.99. The treats are also offered on Amazon, but you'll pay considerably more to get the two-pack -- exactly $37.90.

Costco frontline plus

Frontline Plus Flea and Tick Dog Treatment

If your dogs roam outdoors and fleas and ticks are a concern, Costco sells Frontline Plus for 23- to 44-pound canines in a 7+1 dose pack for $79.99 or approximately $10 each. On Chewy, however, an eight-pack is $93.99, which is $11.75 for each treatment.

Costco portable pet pool

Companion Gear XXL Pet Pool Kit

If you want to help your water-loving pet beat the heat, an outdoor pool designed for those with four paws could be worth the purchase -- especially if you pick it up at Costco. You can get the collapsible pool, which is made of super-tough PVC for $39.99. The same pool is $44.99 at Scheel's sporting goods store.

Greenies

Kirkland Signature Dental Chews 

If you're a fan of Greenies dental chews for your dogs, you might want to check out Kirkland Signature dental chews. These grain-free and gluten-free dog chews look somewhat similar to Greenies, with the bone shape on one end and a textured shape on the other. 

At Walmart, a 12-pack of Greenies in the regular size is $17.98 or about $1.50 per chew. However, Costco sells a 72-count pack for $0.51 each. The Costco version might be a bit smaller than the Greenies Regular Dental Chews, but even so, you'll still get a lot more bang for your buck. 

Costco 8-in-1 soft chews

Kirkland Signature 8-in-1 Multi-Benefit Soft Chews for Dogs

Support the health of your dog's skin, cognition, urinary tract, hips and joints, heart, liver and immune system with Kirkland Signature 8-in-1 multi-benefit chews. They come in a 250-count bag for $24.99 or just $0.14 each. 

You won't find a soft chew that has all eight benefits at Walmart, but it does sell a pack of 60 5-in-1 multi-benefit chews for $17.99, but they're over double the cost at around $0.30 each. 

Flower fountain combo

Catit Flower Fountain & Placemat Kit with 5 Replacement Filters

If your cat is a picky drinker, this flower fountain could solve its issues. The fountain has three water-flow settings and contains a purifying filter -- and five replacement filters -- to remove minerals from tap water that may cause urinary issues in cats. It also has a peanut-shaped silicone placemat to hold the fountain and the included stainless-steel feeding dish in place -- all for $36.99.

On Amazon you can also get the same product, but it's more expensive at $49.99 and it doesn't appear to come with the five replacement water filters.

Costco Large Bolster Cuddler

Kirkland Signature Rectangular Large Bolster Cuddler Pet Bed

If you want your pet to have a comfy bed with a built-in place to rest its head, the large bolster cuddler pet bed from Costco is perfect. The bed is 32 inches by 42 inches and is priced at $54.99. Additionally, if your pet isn't that big, the bed also comes in smaller sizes.

A pet bed on Amazon that's the same size and similar in style costs $75.99 or around $20 more.

