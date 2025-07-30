8 Outdated Gadgets You Forgot About Worth Way More Today

There’s an expression in the fashion industry that “what’s old is new again,” as trends from prior decades tend to cycle through, get refreshed and get “hip” once again. But you could also apply this saying to the tech world. Gadgets that you may have casually tossed away as they became “obsolete” in decades past, such as record turntables, are suddenly hot again — and provides an opportunity to make money.

Part of the reason for the newfound popularity of “jurassic technology” is that Gen Z and millennials have a fondness for retro items. In fact, according to the Global Wellness Summit’s Future of Wellness 2025 Report, a rising interest in retro and analog technologies is one of the major trends of 2025.

While this means that there’s a renewed availability of vinyl records, Polaroid cameras and handheld game consoles, it also means that the collectibles market is exploding for nostalgic technology. Here’s a look at both ends of the spectrum, from the retro tech that’s affordable and readily available once again to the rare pieces that can fetch prices in the thousands.

Vinyl Record Turntables

Potential cost: Tens to hundreds of dollars

Turntables went the way of the dodo in the early 90s, as CDs completely transformed the music scene. But thanks to the interest in retro tech, there’s once again a booming market for vinyl players. Models can range anywhere from $35 or so into the hundreds of dollars, depending on whether you’re looking for nostalgic decor or an actual high-quality music player.

Polaroid Cameras

Potential cost: $50 to $300 (more for collectibles)

Polaroid cameras were massively popular when they first came out due to their ability to put a physical photo in someone’s hand in a matter of seconds. This tangible experience is making a comeback, particularly among generations who have only known smartphones and digital images. Polaroid cameras, along with offerings from a host of competitors, are now available for a relatively modest cost, while collectible versions of Land Cameras can run into the thousands.

Sony Walkman

Potential cost: $80 to $400 (more for collectibles)

The original Sony Walkman cassette version sold over 200 million units of its original cassette version, and pristine versions of the original player are still in demand. One Ebay seller, for example, lists models for up to $3,780, with many others going for hundreds or even thousands of dollars. But you can also pick up a brand-new Walkman player on eBay for a couple hundred bucks, or a more modern MP3 player for even less.

Motorola DynaTAC 8000X

Potential Cost: Over $2,300

Often referred to as “The Brick,” this bulky, retro-looking device was the first commercially available mobile phone. With its long antenna and sizable, weighty body, the DynaTac 8000X is flat-out unwieldy by today’s standards but plays a huge role in the history of cell phones and holds a warm place in the hearts of nostalgic tech collectors.

Original iPod

Potential Cost: Over $29,000

Apple didn’t just strike gold with the Apple II (Apple 2) computer, it went on to disrupt and transform computer technology across a variety of product lines, from iPads to Macintosh computers to iPhones. But the iPod was one of the most revolutionary, giving users the ability to carry their favorite music in their pocket and access it via a slick, easy-to-use interface. A first-generation iPod sold for a record $29,000 in 2023.

Original iPhone

Potential cost: Over $190,000

When the iPhone was introduced in 2007, consumers had seen nothing like it. Originally released in either a 4GB or 8GB version, customers quickly demanded higher memory, making the 4GB almost instantly obsolete and resulting in a stoppage of production by Apple. This means that the 4GB version of the original iPhone, which in and of itself already holds value in the collectibles market, takes top billing. A unit in its original packaging sold for $190,373 at auction in 2023.

Apple I Computer

Potential cost: Over $325,000

The Apple I computer changed the world, putting the company on the path towards becoming one of the most valuable businesses in the world. According to the Apple-1 Registry, there are only 104 documented surviving terminals in the world, and one sold at auction in 2025 for $325,000. Each of these original machines has a handwritten serial number that most experts believe was penned by Steve Jobs himself.

Super Mario Bros. Game Cartridge

Potential Cost: Over $2 million

Most Super Mario Bros. game cartridges are not worth that much money. However, if you have the right one, you might be in line for a seven-digit payday. In 2021, an unopened, 1985 Super Mario Bros. game cartridge sold for a whopping $2 million. This specific version was a near-mint version of the rare 1987 “hangtab” edition, with a condition rating of a near-mint 9.8 A+ by Wata Games. According to the video game grading company, per GameSpot, there are only 14 factory-sealed versions of this specific edition in existence.

Editor’s note: Prices are accurate as of Jul. 30, 2025. Prices and availability may vary by location.

