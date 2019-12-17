8 Oil Stocks Goldman Sachs Likes for 2020

Production growth is likely to be much slower from the U.S. and other non-OPEC countries, and could go flat or decline slightly the following year. That could remove the fear of oversupply, and bring more stability to the market.

Production growth is likely to be much slower from the U.S. and other non-OPEC countries, and could go flat or decline slightly the following year. That could remove the fear of oversupply, and bring more stability to the market.

Oil stocks have had a mostly miserable 2019, as investors have continued to shun the industry. Energy is the worst-performing sector in the S&P 500 and has continued to lag behind even as oil prices have rebounded in recent weeks.

Some analysts see a rebound in 2020, for several reasons. The companies that produce oil and gas have begun to change their free-spending ways, emphasizing profitability over production growth. Energy stocks now have the highest average dividend yield in the S&P 500, at 3.8%.

Energy needs a new narrative. Production growth has been the story of the recent past, with oil-and-gas output rising steadily in the U.S., leading to an oil glut. Several oil-and-gas producers have cut back on growth plans given concerns about profitability. But next year, production growth is likely to be much slower from the U.S. and other non-OPEC countries, and could go flat or decline slightly the following year. That could remove the fear of oversupply, and bring more stability to the market. Goldman Sachs anaIyst Brian Singer increased his 2020 price target for Brent crude to $63 and $58.50 for West Texas Intermediate, from $60 and $55.50, respectively, “due to more favorable inventories resulting from a deeper than expected production cut by OPEC (we now expect OPEC supply of negative 0.6 million barrels per day year over year versus negative 0.1 million previously).” In 2021, low-cost producers could start increasing drilling again, while maintaining capital discipline. That at least is the bullish story.

https://asset.barrons.com/dj-mg/dice/barrons-staffpicks-2d590600-c862-4394-b9d3-66b48c376d60/inset.json

Singer picked several producers he thinks can outperform in this environment. He favors companies with strong balance sheets, sustainable earnings, long-lasting inventories and that have shown signs of attempting to decarbonize—adhering to environmental, social and governance goals.

His top picks along those lines include EOG (EOG), Pioneer Resources (PXD), and Parsley Energy (PE). All are producers with substantial resources in the Permian Basin.

Goldman Sachs analyst Neil Mehta also released top 2020 picks in oil and gas, looking in particular at major oil companies and refiners. Among the majors, he prefers Chevron (CVX) and ConocoPhillips (COP) to Exxon Mobil (XOM). Exxon has been spending more aggressively than its two competitors on increasing production. “Our stance continues to prefer companies that have superior free cash flow generation and returns profiles, which trade at discounted valuation multiples,” Mehta wrote.

Among refiners, Mehta prefers Valero (VL)), Marathon Petroleum (MPC) and Phillips 66 (PSX), which should benefit from new United Nations standards for shipping fuel that should increase demand for higher-margin cleaner fuels. Those so-called IMO 2020 rules go into effect on Jan. 1. Among those stocks, Marathon is Mehta’s favorite.

Write to Avi Salzman at avi.salzman@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.