8 of the Best Side Hustles for 2023

Having a side hustle is a common practice. More people want to boost their income potential, enjoy life with greater flexibility, and explore different skills, and a side hustle can help make that a reality. Are you thinking about starting a side hustle but don't know what you want to do? Below are eight side hustles that will continue to be in demand in 2023.

1. Ride-share driver

Ride-share companies continue to be in demand as everyday people and travelers look for alternative transportation solutions. You can get paid to drive other people around. With this side hustle, you can choose to work whatever days and times work best for your schedule.

Discover: This credit card has a rare $300 welcome bonus

More: These 0% intro APR credit cards made our best-of list

2. Dog walker or pet sitter

So many people added pets to their families during the pandemic. That means there's a continued need for dog walkers and pet sitters. If you love animals and want to get paid to do something out of the norm, these side hustle opportunities may be for you.

3. Freelance writer

Think about the amount of written content you consume every day. Written content is everywhere, and someone has to write it. If you are interested in writing, you could earn extra money as a freelance writer. There are many opportunities for work including writing online articles and blog posts, books, and social media content.

4. Sell art on Etsy

Many people shop online platforms like Etsy for unique gifts and home items. If you're crafty, you may be able to sell art of ready-to-print designs on Etsy as a side hustle. This type of opportunity is a good option for creatives.

5. Tutoring

There continues to be a need for tutors. If you have a particular subject of expertise, you can help others learn, and you can work with a variety of people at different age levels.

For some, one-on-one learning is the best way to absorb new information. You can tutor at your home, in clients' homes, or public locations like local coffee shops or libraries. The best part about being a tutor is you get to set your rates.

6. Delivery driver

Whether it's groceries or takeout, there is a need for delivery drivers. Many people use grocery and food delivery apps to make their lives easier and save time. You can get paid to deliver essentials to others in your free time.

7. Graphic design

Another in-demand side hustle opportunity is freelance graphic design work. You can use your graphic design skills to help everyday people, small businesses, and large companies create their graphics.

8. Virtual assistant

Virtual assistants continue to be in demand. Professionals looking to run their businesses more effectively may choose to hire virtual assistants to help out with some everyday work tasks.

Responsibilities may include tasks like answering emails or phone calls, scheduling appointments, booking travel, and doing research. If you're organized and enjoy helping others, this may be an excellent side hustle opportunity.

Unhappy with your lack of extra funds and want a way to boost your savings account balance? It may be time to consider getting a side hustle.

A side hustle can make it easier for you to reach your personal finance goals sooner, keep busy, and allow you to improve your skills.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Natasha Gabrielle has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Etsy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.