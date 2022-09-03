8 of the Best Sam's Club Deals for September 2022

A warehouse club membership can be a great money-saving tool for shoppers on a budget. Sam's Club is a popular warehouse club with bargain prices on everyday essentials.

If you're thinking of joining or are a member and plan to head to your local club soon, make sure you don't miss out on the latest deals. Paying close attention to timely deals can help you keep more money in your bank account so you can apply your savings toward other financial goals.

Sam's Club has many discounts available now through Sept. 25. Some deals are available only online, while others are available in-store and online. Don't miss these budget-friendly deals.

1. Serta Perfect Sleeper Glenmoor 14" Pillowtop Mattress (King-sized)

If you're craving a good night's sleep, a new mattress may be your next investment. The Serta Perfect Sleeper Glenmoor 14" Pillowtop Mattress is on sale this month. Total savings vary depending on which size you buy -- but you can save $125 when you buy the king-sized model.

Regular Sam's Club Price: $999

Sam's Club Sale Price: $874

Total Savings: 12.5%

2. Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5" 32GB with Wi-Fi (Gray) Bundle with Clear Edge Cover

If you've been meaning to get a tablet to use while on the go, now is your chance. This Samsung tablet is discounted by $50. That's a total savings of over 20%.

Regular Sam's Club Price: $229.98

Sam's Club Sale Price: $179.98

Total Savings: 21.7%

3. Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum with PowerFins

If you have kids or pets, a quality vacuum can make a big difference in how clean your home looks and feels. This cordless stick vacuum from Shark is on clearance this month. You can save $50 by shopping at Sam's Club.

Regular Sam's Club Price: $249.98

Sam's Club Sale Price: $199.98

Total Savings: 20%

4. Keurig K-Duo Single Serve and Carafe Coffee Maker with Removable Reservoir

With the Keurig single-serve coffee maker, you can get your daily coffee fix without heading to the local coffee shop. You can save $30 on this convenient purchase.

Regular Sam's Club Price: $169.98

Sam's Club Sale Price: $139.98

Total Savings: 17.6%

5. Hamilton Reversible Storage Sectional with Pullout Bed

If you're in the market for a new couch and want a bed available for guests, this deal is for you. This sectional includes a pullout bed and costs $200 less than usual.

Regular Sam's Club Price: $899

Sam's Club Sale Price: $699

Total Savings: 22.2%

6. Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Row-by-Row Cleaning

Perhaps you've been meaning to invest in a robot vacuum to help keep your home looking its best. This Shark robot vacuum is on sale for $80 off.

Regular Sam's Club Price: $169.98

Sam's Club Sale Price: $139.98

Total Savings: 17.6%

7. SAMSUNG 65" Class Q60B-Series QLED 4K Smart TV

Want to buy a better TV before the official start of the NFL season? You can score a 65" Samsung TV for $150 off. With this purchase, your home might become the go-to neighborhood game-watching spot.

Regular Sam's Club Price: $997.99

Sam's Club Sale Price: $847.99

Total Savings: 15%

8. KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus 5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer with Baker's Bundle

If you enjoy baking but don't like to spend money on expensive kitchen equipment, you can now score a $90 discount on this KitchenAid professional stand mixer. It's available in several colors.

Regular Sam's Club Price: $379.98

Sam's Club Sale Price: $289.98

Total Savings: 23.6%

Life is expensive. By taking advantage of discounts when making major purchases, you can better honor your budget and financial goals -- like paying off debt and saving for emergencies.

If you're looking for additional ways to save money in your daily life, check out these personal finance resources.

