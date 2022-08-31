8 Most Active Stocks To Buy In 2022

It’s hard to find a business that couldn’t be considered one of the “most active stocks” in 2022. The stock market has been a rollercoaster all year long, after all. From bear market rallies to bull traps, stocks seem ready to swing at a moment’s notice.

Regardless, increased volatility generally only occurs over short periods of time, so staying invested can lead to better returns. Bearing this in mind, here are several of the most active stocks today that could make great long-term investments in 2022, along with reasons why.

The 8 Most Active Stocks To Buy Right Now

In the spirit of diversification, the following companies vary in size, industry and geography. To measure them, activity, price action — highs and lows — along with average daily volume will be taken into account.

1. Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) is an energy company that focuses on oil and gas production as well as chemical manufacturing. It has stirred quite a bit of attention since Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has taken a nearly 20% stake in it. The renowned investment firm just received approval to increase its stake to 50% stake, too.

But the real interest in OXY comes down to the financials. Net income has increased substantially in the past year. In Q2 2021, OXY reported a $97 million loss. As of Q2 2022, net income has gained to $3.5 billion without any meaningful change in daily production volume.

Market Capitalization: $70 billion (approx.)

Average Daily Volume: 27 million

52-Week High: $23.91

52-Week Low: $76.10

2. Nvidia (NVDA)

Nvidia (NVDA) announced its latest quarterly results in August. Revenue increased marginally by 3%, but the net income and gross margins slid on a year-over-year basis. CEO Jensen Huang attributes this to ongoing supply chain issues and a difficult macro environment. While these results don’t paint Nvidia in the best possible light, there are some encouraging signs.

Automotive revenue increased 45% to $220 million, and Huang stated he believes this could be Nvidia’s next multi-billion-dollar revenue segment. Data center revenue — which is now the company’s largest income stream — grew 61%, and a number of exciting product developments were announced.

While Nvidia may have short-term headwinds, historically the stock has been a consistent outperformer. In fact, its stock price has moved up more than 40,000% since 1999.

Market Capitalization: $440 billion (approx.)

Average Daily Volume: 52 million

52-Week High: $346.47

52-week Low: $140.55

3. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

AMD, a competitor to Nvidia, has performed remarkably well in 2022 when compared to its industry rival. Its revenue grew 65% in the most recent quarter, marking a new record. Unlike Nvidia, AMD grew revenue across all major segments and struck new deals in cloud computing with Google, Microsoft and Oracle. AMD also repurchased $920 million of its own shares, suggesting its stock could be undervalued.

Market Capitalization: $156 billion (approx.)

Average Daily Volume: 88 million

52-Week High: $164.46

52-Week Low: $71.60

4. SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

Despite uncertain economic conditions, one fintech company that continues to defy the odds is SoFi Technologies. In the past year, SoFi has obtained a national bank charter as well as made the strategic acquisition of Technisys. The buyout strengthens SoFi’s B2B solutions in core banking which complement its personal digital banking solutions.

In SoFi’s most recent quarter, it increased net revenues by 50% and grew its customer base to 4.3 million people, up 69% from the year prior. Although SoFi considers itself a one-stop shop for finance, its core segment has typically been student loans. With an end to the student loan moratorium in sight, this could act as a further catalyst for SoFi’s future growth.

Market Capitalization: $6 billion (approx.)

Average Daily Volume: 39 million

52-Week High: $28.65

52-Week Low: $4.82

5. Nu Holdings (NU)

Nu Holdings (NU) is a Brazilian digital banking solution that was founded in 2013. In the past nine years, it has grown its customer base to 62.3 million and it estimates that 36% of Brazil’s adult population are now users. Much of this rise comes off the back of a seriously underbanked population in Latin America.

More impressive, however, is revenue growth. From just a year ago, the company has grown revenues by 230%, which it credits to its cross-selling initiatives for its multi-product portfolio. As of now, Nu has business and consumer accounts, credit cards, lending as well as investment services for stocks and crypto.

Market Capitalization: $23 billion (approx.)

Average Daily Volume: 29 million

52-Week High: $12.24

52-Week Low: $3.26

6. Amazon (AMZN)

Amazon (AMZN) has been knocked off its pedestal in 2022, down roughly 18% year-to-date. However, Amazon continues to expand its reach. It plans to complete acquisitions of iRobot for robo-cleaning and OneMedical for healthcare.

This strategy builds upon its already vastly diversified portfolio of products that continue to grow. E-commerce, cloud computing, advertising, streaming and home devices are just a few of the other sectors it’s involved with. With its most recent quarterly sales topping more than $121 billion, Amazon remains a strong pick.

Market Capitalization: $1.4 trillion (approx.)

Average Daily Volume: 70 million

52-Week High: $188.11

52-Week Low: $101.26

7. Target (TGT)

Target (TGT) has suffered in 2022 on the back of unprecedented supply chain issues. However, a 28% downward move this year may be seen as an overreaction. The company has since adjusted, after all.

Target still retains a top three spot among leading supermarkets in the U.S., battling it out with Walmart (WMT) and Costco (COST). As its business deals in essential consumer goods, Target is a company that can weather a storm even when facing inflationary pressures and a dampened economic outlook. Plus, it offers an attractive dividend of 2.67%.

Market Capitalization: $76 billion (approx.)

Average Daily Volume: 5 million

52-Week High: $268.98

52-Week Low: $137.16

8. Airbnb (ABNB)

Airbnb (ABNB) operates in the travel rental space and has created a competitive advantage by offering its customers unique travel options. The statistics published by the online booking service are telling. People on its platform are choosing to opt for longer stays — there was a 90% increase in bookings lasting more than 28 days when compared to 2019 statistics.

With the COVID fears behind most global economies now, Airbnb is positioned well to benefit from the return to travel. Its last quarterly filing demonstrates this. Revenue came in at $2.1 billion which was a 70% increase from pre-pandemic levels. It was also Airbnb’s most profitable quarter to date.

Market Capitalization: $74 billion (approx.)

Average Daily Volume: 7 million

52-Week High: $212.58

52-Week Low: $86.71

Final Take

As with any investment, it’s important to always conduct due diligence before buying a stock. Considering many of these stocks have been extremely volatile, it’s likely they will continue to be for the foreseeable future. It’s important to think about stocks with a long-term horizon in mind as opposed to trading with the daily price action volatility that goes hand-in-hand with capital markets.

