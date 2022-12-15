8 Money Lessons You Can Learn From 'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation'

Some movies just stick with you. For many people, it's the ones they see as kids that have the longest-lasting impact. The 1989 Chevy Chase film National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation definitely fits the bill for a lot of people around my age, and I have friends who add it to their holiday movie rotation every year. This year, I decided to take some notes during a rewatch, and in between fits of laughter, I extracted eight important money lessons that anyone can use, both during the holidays as well as the rest of the year.

1. Save money on a Christmas tree by shopping online

In the first scene of the film, the Griswold family heads out to the woods to pick out their Christmas tree. While cutting your own tree is a great way to save money, there's a much smarter approach to it. You can purchase a permit for $5 or $10 to cut your own tree in a national forest, or to really save some time and get a great deal on a tree, consider buying one online from a big-box store. I'll also note that artificial trees are affordable, reusable, and don't come with pine sap that will make you stick to everything.

2. Make sure you have the right homeowners insurance coverage

Homeowners insurance is absolutely crucial, and Christmas Vacation illustrates exactly why. If a cigar-smoking relative lights your dried-out tree on fire, or in the course of bringing said tree indoors, you wind up with broken windows or other damage to your home, having a good policy in place could save you money on those repairs.

3. Keep a robust home maintenance fund

In a similar vein, if you're a homeowner, you're going to want to keep in mind the expensive (and ongoing) costs of homeownership. Maintain a solid maintenance fund for home repairs that insurance won't cover. You'll be glad you have that money when you accidentally fall through your attic ceiling into a bedroom below.

4. Beware of holiday energy costs

The holiday season is a costly time of year. Between buying gifts and hosting family dinners, you're already looking at spending extra money. But don't forget extra expenses for holiday decorating, like higher energy bills if you decide to cover your home with 25,000 twinkle lights.

5. Consider getting a pet insurance policy

Winter is an especially dangerous time for pets. Eating turkey bones out of the garbage, chewing on Christmas lights, and even drinking Christmas tree water can all be hazardous to their health. Pet insurance is worth considering at all times of year, but especially before your pets are at risk this holiday season.

6. If you're out of work, don't hold out for a management position

If, like Cousin Eddie, you're out of work, it's best not to wait around hoping that someone will hire you for management right off the bat. Despite warnings of a coming recession, the job market is still strong, so spiff up your resume and get your name out there. And remember that you can negotiate a job offer to ensure you get the right fit for you.

7. Don't count on a holiday bonus

It's easy to sit and dream about putting in a swimming pool using your holiday bonus. However, you aren't necessarily guaranteed to get one, and in fact may get the gift that keeps on giving -- a year's membership to the Jelly-of-the-Month Club. So maybe don't write a check for a $7,500 deposit on your new pool unless you've already received that bonus in hand. And also, make sure you consider all the costs of having a pool, including ongoing maintenance and insurance.

8. Meet the neighbors before you buy a house

If you're hoping to buy a home soon, here's a tip for you. Try to meet some of your potential new neighbors before making an offer on a house. Terrible neighbors can bring down your property values and make life at home a misery. And you deserve to enjoy your Christmas dinner and margaritas without interruptions from the family next door.

It's funny how much more we notice when we rewatch a favorite childhood movie as an adult (especially as an adult who writes about personal finance). I hope your holidays are safer and less expensive than the one had by the Griswold clan in Christmas Vacation.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.