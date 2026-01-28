This $8 Million ETF Buy Extends a Bond Ladder Spanning 2026 Through 2031

Key Points

Indiana-based Kirr Marbach acquired 466,959 shares of BSCV worth $7.80 million in the fourth quarter.

The transaction represented a 1.49% increase in 13F reportable AUM.

BSCV enters the portfolio but is not among the fund’s five largest holdings.

On January 26, Indiana-based Kirr Marbach disclosed a new position in the Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV), acquiring 466,959 shares worth about $7.80 million at quarter-end.

What happened

What else to know

The new position represents 1.49% of the fund’s $523.16 million 13F reportable AUM as of December 31.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE: EME: $36.90 million (7.1% of AUM)

NYSE: MTZ: $36.42 million (7.0% of AUM)

NASDAQ: AVGO: $32.80 million (6.3% of AUM)

NASDAQ: GOOGL: $28.21 million (5.4% of AUM)

NYSE: VST: $26.96 million (5.2% of AUM)

As of January 23, BSCV shares were priced at $16.64, up 3% over the past year.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $1.52 billion Price (as of January 23) $16.64 Dividend yield 4.7% 1-year total return 8.76%

ETF snapshot

BSCV’s investment strategy targets U.S. dollar-denominated investment grade corporate bonds maturing in 2031, seeking to match the performance of a defined-maturity index.

The portfolio is composed primarily of investment grade corporate bonds with maturities in 2031.

The fund operates as a non-diversified ETF structure.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF offers investors a defined-maturity approach to investment grade U.S. corporate bonds, enabling precise portfolio construction for specific income and maturity needs. The fund's strategy provides predictable cash flow and credit exposure, appealing to those seeking to match liabilities or manage interest rate risk. Its scale and transparent structure position it as a competitive option within the target maturity bond ETF segment.

What this transaction means for investors

This move extends an already well-defined structure rather than introducing a new one. The portfolio doesn’t just own bonds maturing in 2029 through 2031, though it definitely loaded up on bonds maturing in this period; it also holds meaningful exposure to BulletShares ETFs maturing in 2026, 2027, and 2028, creating a deliberate ladder that spans most of the second half of the decade.



Adding the 2031 sleeve lengthens that ladder and smooths reinvestment timing, pushing maturities further out without abandoning nearer-term cash flows. Across the stack, the underlying exposure remains firmly investment grade, with diversified corporate issuers and defined maturity dates that limit duration drift. The 2031 ETF itself holds large, familiar credits and carries a yield in the mid-4% range, while maintaining a low expense ratio that preserves income.



It’s also important to note that fixed income is not dominating the portfolio. The fund’s largest positions remain industrials and mega-cap equities, which makes the bond ladder look less like a defensive pivot and more like balance-sheet engineering. As such, staggered maturities create flexibility, steady income, and optionality if rates move or spreads tighten.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and EMCOR Group. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom and MasTec. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

