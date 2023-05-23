News & Insights

8 Luxury Beauty Products That Are Way Cheaper at Costco

Costco may not be the first place you think of when shopping for premium beauty items, but the warehouse store offers some of the lowest prices you can find for luxury skincare, fragrances, haircare and makeup. The high-end brands carried at Costco include La Mer, Le Labo, Anastasia Beverly Hills and more.

Here's a look at some of the best luxury beauty items you can find at Costco for much less than the retail prices.

Creme de la Mer moisturizing Cream

La Mer Creme De La Mer Moisturizing Cream, 2.0 oz

  • Costco price: $279.99
  • Retail price: $380

SK-II Facial Treatment Essence Costco

SK-II Facial Treatment Essence with Pump, 11.0 fl oz

  • Costco price: $219.99
  • Retail price: $325

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum Costco

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum, 6.8 fl oz

  • Costco price: $479.99
  • Retail price: $625
Le Laboo Santal 33 Eau de Parfum Costo

Le Labo Santal 33 Eau de Parfum, 1.7 fl oz

  • Costco price: $159.99
  • Retail price: $220
Mason Pearson Handy Bristle Hairbrush Costco

Mason Pearson Handy Bristle Hairbrush, B3

  • Costco price: $154.99
  • Retail price: $275

NuFACE Mini Facial Toning Device Kit Costco

NuFACE Mini Facial Toning Device Kit

  • Costco price: $149.99
  • Retail price: $209
Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation Costco

Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, 1.0 fl oz

  • Costco price: $52.99
  • Retail price: $69
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz Costco

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz, 2-pack

  • Costco price: $38.99 ($19.50 per eyebrow pencil)
  • Retail price: $50 ($25 per eyebrow pencil)

