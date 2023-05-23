8 Luxury Beauty Products That Are Way Cheaper at Costco

Costco may not be the first place you think of when shopping for premium beauty items, but the warehouse store offers some of the lowest prices you can find for luxury skincare, fragrances, haircare and makeup. The high-end brands carried at Costco include La Mer, Le Labo, Anastasia Beverly Hills and more.

Here's a look at some of the best luxury beauty items you can find at Costco for much less than the retail prices.

La Mer Creme De La Mer Moisturizing Cream, 2.0 oz

Costco price: $279.99

$279.99 Retail price: $380

SK-II Facial Treatment Essence with Pump, 11.0 fl oz

Costco price: $219.99

$219.99 Retail price: $325

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum, 6.8 fl oz

Costco price: $479.99

$479.99 Retail price: $625

Le Labo Santal 33 Eau de Parfum, 1.7 fl oz

Costco price: $159.99

$159.99 Retail price: $220

Mason Pearson Handy Bristle Hairbrush, B3

Costco price: $154.99

$154.99 Retail price: $275

NuFACE Mini Facial Toning Device Kit

Costco price: $149.99

$149.99 Retail price: $209

Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, 1.0 fl oz

Costco price: $52.99

$52.99 Retail price: $69

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz, 2-pack

Costco price: $38.99 ($19.50 per eyebrow pencil)

$38.99 ($19.50 per eyebrow pencil) Retail price: $50 ($25 per eyebrow pencil)

